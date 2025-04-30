Audius strikes global deal with Downtown Music

Blockchain-powered music platform Audius has struck a deal with Downtown Music, a move the companies say will bring “millions” of licensed recordings to the music discovery, community and marketplace platform.

The deal encompasses both the recording and publishing sides of Downtown’s business, and “unlocks a new way for Downtown’s artists and labels to directly connect with their fans and control how their music is monetized beyond the typical streaming model,” Audius and Downtown said in a press release on Tuesday (April 29).

San Francisco-based Audius, which last year said it had 6 million users, offers artists a unique way of monetizing their music. Artists on the platform set their own prices for music and merch, and fans can make direct payments to the artists they want to support.

Audius launched its payment system last fall, having beta-tested it for nearly a year beforehand. Fans can make payments using USDC, a stablecoin tied to the value of the US dollar, which can be converted to any currency. Audius reportedly takes a 10% cut of any transaction.

The platform has been busy signing licensing deals with artists and independent music companies including Skrillex, deadmau5, Disclosure, Zedd, Dillon Francis, Diplo, DistroKid, EMPIRE, Kobalt, Nettwerk Music, Ninja Tune, Merge Records, Ampsuite, Circus Records, Anjunadeep, Anjunabeats, bitbird, Coop Records, College Music, Headroom Records, and others.

It has also inked deals with performing rights organizations including ASCAP, BMI, GMR, ICE, and SESAC.

“When artists and labels can maintain full control over how their work is shared and monetized, and fans can directly support the music they love, everyone wins.” Roneil Rumburg, Audius

“Downtown’s rich client base is one of the most respected in the industry, and we’re thrilled to bring it to the Audius community,” Audius co-founder and CEO Roneil Rumburg said.

Harmen Hemminga, VP of Product & Services Strategy at Downtown, added: “At Downtown, our mission is to empower creativity, and we strive to provide our artists, songwriters, and the businesses that work alongside them with innovative opportunities to connect directly with fans and earn more from their music.

“Audius opens new doors for creative fan engagement and monetization, putting control into the hands of artists and rights holders. We are excited to see how our clients’ catalogs thrive in this unique ecosystem.”

For Downtown, the deal with Audius comes as the company prepares to become part of the Universal Music Group family, following the closing of a $775-million deal late last year between UMG’s Virgin Music Group and Downtown Music Holdings.

The deal, which UMG expects will close in the second half of 2025, was recently complicated by the launch of a review by European Union competition regulators.

Across its four divisions – Artist & Label Services, Distribution, Music Publishing, and Royalty & Financial Services – Downtown serves some 4 million artists and 5,000 business clients in 150 countries. The company manages the music estates of such influential artists as Meat Loaf, Miles Davis and John Lennon & Yoko Ono.

Downtown says it recently signed deals with Neton Vega (to Downtown Artist & Label Services), Jason Mraz (to Downtown Neighbouring Rights), Pamungkas (to Downtown-owned services company FUGA), and Cameron Montgomery (to Downtown Music Publishing).Music Business Worldwide