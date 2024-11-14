Music.AI partners with SourceAudio to offer stem separation technology to 567,000 users

Music.AI, an AI-powered audio technology company, has partnered with SourceAudio, integrating Music.AI’s advanced stem separation technology into SourceAudio’s entertainment industry platform.

Music.AI offers a range of AI services for audio and music applications, including stem separation, lyrics transcription, chord recognition, beat detection, mastering, vocal synthesis, and more.

The collaboration will provide AI-powered audio separation capabilities to SourceAudio‘s 567,000 active users, including more than 140 broadcasters.

SourceAudio’s clients, which include major players in streaming, film, and music, will now be able to generate stems on-demand from any content at scale. This technology enables users to perform various tasks, from creating broadcast-quality instrumentals to customizing soundtrack elements for visual projects.

“Our platform is trusted by the largest TV, streaming, and radio networks as their primary access point for music for production on a daily basis,” said Andrew Harding, Co-Founder and CEO of SourceAudio.

“We are dedicated to enhancing creativity and increasing productivity for both our rightsholder and media company clients. Integrating this best-in-class stem separation tech into the fast-paced workflows of our professional users is a game changer for everyone involved. Add this with our own AI tagging capabilities, stem separation and management will be a huge new unlock for every single user of SourceAudio.”

Music.AI claims to achieve the highest signal-to-distortion ratio with minimal artifacts among competitors in the field. Matt Henninger, VP of Business Development at Music.AI, attributed this to “continuous model training and infrastructure investments.”

“In SourceAudio, we’ve found a partner that shares our obsession with quality while also appreciating the value of allowing customers on-demand access to these technologies across their full catalogs,” Henninger added.

The partnership comes amid aggressive expansion by Music.AI, which launched in December 2023 under the leadership of CEO Geraldo Ramos.

Music.AI now processes over 2 million minutes of audio daily through its platform that serves more than 48 million users, according to its website. The company says it has processed over 1 billion minutes of audio so far.

Earlier this year, Music.AI secured several strategic partnerships to enhance its capabilities. These include collaborations with Masterchannel for spatial audio upmixing, and Cyanite for AI-based music tagging and search solutions. In June, Music.AI announced RoEx as the third partner to be integrated into Music.AI’s platform following its deals with Cyanite and Masterchannel.

The company also teamed up in May with Vultr, a privately-held cloud computing platform, to strengthen its infrastructure.

Music.AI emphasizes an ethical approach to AI technology in the music industry. “We’re a tech company, but we are also musicians. We respect our fellow musicians, vocalists, composers, and rightsholders,” the company said on its website.

