Music AI partners with Audible Magic to create music-swapping tool for TV, video and film

Music AI, an AI-powered audio technology company, has partnered with Audible Magic to help film and TV companies manage music licensing.

Audible Magic is a California-based company that provides content identification services to social networks, record labels, music publishers, and TV and movie studios.

Music AI and Audible Magic will jointly offer a tool that uses artificial intelligence to separate audio tracks and identify music, making it simpler to reuse or replace music when releasing content in different countries.

“When content is created with specific licensing agreements in one region, releasing that content in a new territory can lead to complex legal and logistical hurdles,” Music AI said in a blog post on Tuesday (December 10).

Through Music AI’s cinematic stem separation technology, users will be able to break down video soundtracks into individual components like dialogue, background noise, and music. They will then be able to swap in new music when needed.

The parties added that the partnership is in line with both companies’ goal of building an “ethical ecosystem” for the future of audio innovation, inclusive of AI.

“We’re creating an ecosystem of all of these companies that, while making sure we do things the right way, are at the bleeding edge of innovation, said Matt Henninger, Music AI’s VP of Business Development and Sales.

“We’re incredibly excited to bridge our efforts with Audible Magic to make life easier for film and TV rightsholders to do more with their content.”

Audible Magic CEO Kuni Takahashi said, “This partnership just makes sense. Audible Magic is proud to join Music AI’s network of state-of-the-art tools. This alliance offers creators unprecedented access to a suite of stackable tools in one place that is unified by a commitment to ethical AI practices.”

Music AI is an AI-powered music and audio technology company that operates the B2B Music.ai platform and the B2C Moises.ai app.

Last month, Music.ai partnered with SourceAudio, integrating its advanced stem separation technology into SourceAudio’s entertainment industry platform.

Earlier this year, Music.ai secured a number of strategic partnerships to enhance its capabilities. These include collaborations with Masterchannel for spatial audio upmixing, and Cyanite for AI-based music tagging and search solutions. In September, Music.AI announced RoEx as the third partner to be integrated into Music.AI’s platform following its deals with Cyanite and Masterchannel.

In May, Music.ai partnered with Vultr, a privately-held cloud computing platform, to strengthen its infrastructure.

