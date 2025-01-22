Music AI raises $40m in Series A round, as its Moises platform hits 50m users

Music AI, the “AI-first” company behind the increasingly popular Moises music creation platform, has announced it has raised USD $40 million in a Series A funding round.

The round was led by Connect Ventures – an investment partnership between entertainment and sports agency CAA and venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates (NEA) – along with Brazilian investor monashees.

Other participants included Kickstart, Samsung Next, Toba Capital, Valutia, and Pelion. Prominent music industry personalities Freddy Wexler, 3LAU, and Alexander23 also participated. The Series A round consisted of a $30 million primary round and $10 million secondary round.

In a statement on Wednesday, Music AI said its consumer-focused Moises platform now has 50 million registered users worldwide – a 66% increase from the 30 million users it reported in April 2023. Apple’s App Store named Moises the iPad App of the Year in 2024.

Including the latest investments, Music AI says it has raised $50.2 million across three funding rounds, with monashees as the lead investor in the company’s $8.6 million seed round in 2022.

“Securing this Series A funding underscores the real-world impact our technologies have on the creative industry,” Music AI CEO Geraldo Ramos said.

“We’re ready to advance our mission of making music innovation accessible to all, and we’re eager to explore new possibilities with a focus on practical applications.”

In a statement to MBW, Ramos added that the company’s long-term goal is to “sustain a steady pace of innovation, allowing us to create tools that enhance and expand human creativity.”

In contrast to some other providers of generative AI technologies, Music AI prides itself on “ethical AI solutions strictly trained on fully licensed content that empower creators by compensating them fairly.”

“We are deeply committed to partnering with ethically led AI companies that appropriately credit and compensate creators for usage of their work,” Connect Ventures Managing Partner Michael Blank said.

“Music AI’s talent-friendly approach and unparalleled technology is helping them become the trusted and premier AI platform of the music industry. Beyond empowering artists, Moises enhances the creative process for musicians, producers, and content creators worldwide for practice, creation, and collaboration.”

While Music AI can’t disclose a full list of content providers using in its AI models, Ramos said they include “stock music services, music studios collaborating with indie artists, and more. Our content providers are based in the US, Brazil, and Europe.”

Originally launched in 2019 under the name Moises, Music AI has evolved to include the business-to-business Music.ai platform and the business-to-consumer Moises.ai platform.

It offers various music information retrieval (MIR) tools, including stem separation, chord recognition, key and beat detection, and music transcription. Since 2023, it has offered generative AI tools such as singing voice modeling – including a tool for artists to license and sell their voices – as well as assistive music creation.

Ramos told MBW that the company will be launching new products in Q1, including generative stems for music co-creation.

“Our model enables users to start, for example, with a guitar and vocals input and generate complementary instruments such as drums, bass and more,” Ramos said.

“Additionally, we are introducing real-time stem separation for in-device processing, available through Moises Live and embedded solutions for other businesses, also launching in Q1.”

Eric Acher, co-founder and Managing Partner at monashees, highlighted Music AI’s founders’ Brazilian roots.

“Latin America is a hub of creativity, and we are thrilled to partner with Brazilian founders building a global company at the forefront of a new era powered by AI,” Acher said in a statement.

Carlos Castellanos, investor at Samsung Next, added: “Music AI’s commitment to on-device AI aligns with the future of embedded technology, allowing models to run directly on hardware for faster performance, better privacy, and reduced cloud dependency.

“Their proprietary models, third-party integrations, and on-device AI capabilities ensure reliability, security, and scalability across smartphones, smart TVs, and other connected devices—all while elevating the end-user experience with cutting-edge features.”

Music AI’s latest funding round comes hot on the heels of a new partnership with California-headquartered content identification service Audible Magic, to jointly offer film and TV companies a tool to separate audio tracks and identify music.

The company also recently partnered with entertainment industry platform SourceAudio to offer stem separation technology to SourceAudio’s 567,000 users, including more than 140 broadcasters.

In May 2024, the B2B Music.ai platform teamed up with cloud computing platform Vultr to accelerate AI training in North America.