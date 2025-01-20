Live Nation and Crew Nation pledge $1M for Los Angeles wildfire relief

Live Nation Entertainment’s Crew Nation Global Relief Fund has committed $1 million to support Los Angeles music community members affected by the recent wildfires, which rank among the largest natural disasters in US history.

The relief initiative offers grants of up to $5,000 for musicians, live music crew, and live music industry workers who face displacement expenses due to mandatory evacuation orders, property damage, or losses.

Live Nation employees impacted by the disaster will receive additional support through the company’s Taking Care of Our Own program.

“LA is home to so many who help make live music possible, and Crew Nation is continuing its core mission of helping this hardworking community through unforeseen hardship,” said Michael Rapino, President & CEO, Live Nation Entertainment.

The $1 million commitment is in addition to a benefit concert called FireAid that Live Nation is co-producing and which is scheduled for January 30 at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood. AEG Presents and the Azoff Family are also involved in putting on the show.

Established during the pandemic with a $10 million contribution from Live Nation, Crew Nation has since provided assistance to over 16,000 members of the music community who are experiencing unforeseen hardships. While live music has recovered since the pandemic, the organization maintains its support mission, recently pledging $5 million through its On The Road Again program.

The announcement comes amid broader industry response to the crisis, with several major music companies and foundations also contributing to relief efforts.

Sony Group Corporation, the parent company of Sony Music, has pledged $5 million to aid in emergency relief and long-term recovery efforts in response to the wildfires.

The Warner Music Group/Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund, a $100 million fund established in June 2020 in the wake of George Floyd’s death, announced an initial $1 million donation to the LA fire relief efforts. The Fund said it will donate to key organizations supporting the LA community, local first responders, and those in the music industry.

The Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort with a $1 million commitment. The 2025 Grammy Awards will highlight fundraising for wildfire recovery.

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund established a natural disaster relief fund to help musicians replace lost equipment and cover essential living expenses, while Good Boy Records, founded by producer Elie Rizk, is offering its Studio City recording space to musicians who lost studios.

Additionally, the NAMM Foundation pledged $50,000 to assist music professionals and is accepting additional donations, while ASCAP committed $1 million for its members affected by the fires, covering damages to residences and studios.

Several major corporations have also made significant donations including Amazon, the parent company of Amazon Music, which committed $10 million through its various business units, benefiting organizations like the American Red Cross, FireAid, and Habitat for Humanity.

Warner Bros. Discovery pledged $15 million to rebuilding efforts, while NBCUniversal parent Comcast and Netflix each contributed $10 million to support recovery initiatives.

Artists are also stepping up including Beyoncé, who committed to donate $2.5 million through her BeyGOOD Foundation to help families who lost their homes. A portion of the fund will also go to churches and community centers. Metallica donated $500,000 to local recovery funds, while Doja Cat, born and raised in the LA area, said she has partnered with the American Red Cross to design a line of merchandise to benefit the organization.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift announced on January 16 via Instagram Stories that she has donated to a number of charitable causes that have supported relief efforts.

