Kevin Lipson appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Republic Records

Universal Music Group‘s Republic has appointed industry veteran Kevin Lipson as its first-ever Chief Revenue Officer, Republic President and Chief Operating Officer Jim Roppo announced Monday (November 18).

In his expanded role, Lipson will oversee revenue strategies across Republic Corps Collective, UMG’s East Coast-based group of labels that includes Republic Records, Mercury Records, Def Jam Recordings, and Island Records.

Lipson’s responsibilities encompass managing a team that handles streaming, e-commerce, data analytics, retail partnerships, gaming initiatives, sports marketing, media planning, and catalog management.

He will also lead innovation campaigns to create new opportunities for audience engagement and revenue growth.

Lipson will continue to be based at Republic Records’ New York headquarters, working closely with the label’s executive team.

Lipson brings 28 years of experience within UMG to the position. His career includes senior management roles across various UMG labels, including stints at Republic Records, Island Records, Def Jam Recordings, and Universal Music Group Distribution in both Los Angeles and New York.

During his tenure at Republic, Lipson’s team has worked with major artists such as Post Malone, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, and Morgan Wallen.

“Kevin’s not only one of the most tenacious music executives in the business, but he’s also a true innovator at heart. With a fresh perspective, he’s constantly looking for unconventional ways to break new artists and maximize global repertoire revenue for our roster of superstars. He’s a consummate leader, and it’s an honor to break this news,” said Roppo.

Speaking about his new role, Lipson said, “Thanks to Jim, [Republic Records CEO] Monte [Lipman] and [Republic Records President and COO] Avery Lipman, Republic truly operates as a family. They support their people here first—which inspires everybody to compete at the highest level while breaking historic industry records.”

“Our team is involved in many different facets of the label, which is inspiring to all. It’s not exclusive to marketing, sales, and data; it’s all-encompassing. Even with all of the incredible success, we’re constantly trying to evolve and better ourselves while staying humble. I’m grateful Jim, Monte, and Avery have entrusted me with this opportunity.”

The appointment marks the latest across Republic Corps Collective. Last month, Mary Catherine Kinney was appointed Executive Vice President of Artist & Label Strategy at Republic Corps. In July, Republic Records appointed David Wolter and Miles Beard as Co-Heads of East and West Coast A&R.

