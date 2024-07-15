David Wolter and Miles Beard named Co-Heads of East Coast and West Coast A&R at Republic Records

Republic Records has appointed David Wolter and Miles Beard as Co-Heads of East and West Coast A&R.

The news was announced today (July 15) by President and Chief Creative Officer Wendy Goldstein.

Wolter is based in the Republic Records New York headquarters, while Beard is based in the Republic Records Los Angeles office.

Together, Wolter and Beard will spearhead, develop and lead A&R for the Republic Records roster in partnership with various ventures and strategic alliances and in tandem with Republic Records, EVP Danielle Price who leads the Hip-Hop/R&B A&R team.

Recently, Wolter has worked with Conan Gray, Greta Van Fleet (LAVA), and Miranda Lambert. He also recently signed LIVINGSTON, The Dare, Zoe Kravitz, and more to Republic Records.

Meanwhile, Beard helped create a strategic alliance with Mavin to support Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr, with works by the Jonas Brothers, Stray Kids (JYP), TXT (HYBE) and more “to be announced soon”, according to Republic.

Prior to joining Republic Records in 2022, Wolter served as Executive Vice President of Virgin Records at Capitol Music Group since 2017.

During a decade at RCA Records, he signed Jack Antonoff solo project Bleachers, Walk The Moon, Elle King, and more. While at Virgin Records, from 1997 through 2007, he signed Gorillaz.

Beard’s signings include Charlie Puth, Alec Benjamin, and more. He has also worked closely with David Guetta, Jason Derulo, Pitbull, as well as songwriters such as Lowell, Riley Mcdonough, Johnny Goldstein and more.

Before joining Republic in 2022, Beard spent a decade at APG where he rose through the ranks from intern to Senior Vice President of A&R. Prior to that, he logged 30,000 hours as a DJ in nightclubs across the US, on-air for KIIS FM, and at private events, since the age of thirteen, according to Republic.

“When it comes to A&R, Miles and David are two of the industry’s most savvy and visionary executives.” Wendy Goldstein, Republic

Goldstein said: “When it comes to A&R, Miles and David are two of the industry’s most savvy and visionary executives. They could not be more different in terms of preferences, approach and even location of the two coasts, however they’re the perfect match to run this department.

“They share a rare passion for music and they’re intensely committed to championing their artists. Their partnership is genuinely next-level and will be integral to our success going forward. Our focus is creating a dominant A&R team with them along with our Hip-Hop/R&B initiatives.”

“It’s incredible to work with Wendy, Monte and Avery Lipman, and my new partner Miles.” David Wolter

Wolter added: “It’s incredible to work with Wendy, Monte and Avery Lipman, and my new partner Miles.

“We have so much support. Wendy’s instincts are unrivaled. Monte and Avery don’t stop, and it’s inspiring. When it comes to our artists, I just want to be a vigilant fighter for their artistry. My main hope is for our team to have a massive impact on culture and challenge the status quo.”

“Wendy, Monte, and Avery make you feel like anything is possible. The way they balance being good people and being extremely competitive is one-of-a-kind.” Miles Beard

Beard added: “Wendy, Monte, and Avery make you feel like anything is possible. The way they balance being good people and being extremely competitive is one-of-a-kind. David and I are opposites.

“He’s a purist, I just love what people love. He has no filter, I’m measured. He’s tall, I’m short. We complement each other in every way. As an A&R, I want to make our artists feel comfortable and motivated to think as big as possible.”Music Business Worldwide