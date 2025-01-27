K-pop group NewJeans hires law firm, plans name change as HYBE dispute escalates

K-pop group NewJeans has appointed law firm Shin & Kim LLC to represent them in their escalating legal battle against their management company ADOR and its parent company HYBE.

The five-member group announced Thursday (January 23) that they have no plans to return to ADOR amid an ongoing contract dispute. The statement follows ADOR’s December 2024 lawsuit seeking to confirm the validity of their exclusive contract with the group, and a subsequent injunction filed earlier this month to prevent NewJeans from signing external advertising contracts.

“Given that ADOR and HYBE have appointed Kim & Chang Law Firm as their representative, we felt the need for a law firm that could effectively counter this. We believe Shin & Kim LLC is the most suitable choice, as they already understand HYBE and ADOR’s wrongdoings and issues, which is crucial for responding to the rapidly proceeding injunction,” the group said in a statement issued to local media.

Notably, Shin & Kim LLC also represents former ADOR CEO and NewJeans producer Min Hee-jin.

NewJeans members — Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein — had previously declared their intention to terminate their contracts with ADOR in November. “Staying at the agency will only prolong our psychological pain and waste our time,” Hanni was quoted by Korea JoongAng Daily as saying at the time.

“Rather than using cowardly methods to disparage and divide us behind closed doors and manipulating the media with false information, we wish they would address these matters honestly and fairly.” NewJeans

In their latest statement, the group alleges that “HYBE and ADOR have failed to fulfill their duties as an agency to protect and nurture their artists.”

According to NewJeans, ADOR and HYBE failed to fulfill basic management duties and attempted to sideline the group under the guise of an “extended vacation.” They also accused the companies of orchestrating a negative media campaign against them.

“Even after the legal termination of our exclusive contract, groundless criticism poured in through the media and YouTube reaction channels, most of which contained information that could only have come from ADOR and HYBE. We cannot help but conclude that ADOR and HYBE are at the center of all these issues,” NewJeans said.

NewJeans further alleged that while ADOR publicly calls for their return, the agency has engaged in behind-the-scenes tactics to “harass and attack” them, including secret meetings with members’ parents in alleged attempts to create division within the group.

“Rather than using cowardly methods to disparage and divide us behind closed doors and manipulating the media with false information, we wish they would address these matters honestly and fairly,” the members said.

They reiterated that they “have absolutely no intention of returning to HYBE and ADOR.”

“We will fight proudly in court through legal proceedings to clearly reveal the wrongdoings of ADOR and HYBE, and to make the truth known.”

“We will fight proudly in court through legal proceedings to clearly reveal the wrongdoings of ADOR and HYBE, and to make the truth known.” NewJeans

The group signaled their intention to move forward independently, announcing separately that they are accepting suggestions for a new group name. The announcement garnered substantial fan engagement, with over 16,000 comments from their fanbase, known as Bunnies, within the first hour, according to The Korea Herald.

Music Business Worldwide