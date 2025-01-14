HYBE’s ADOR takes legal action to block NewJeans from seeking independent advertising deals

HYBE-owned label ADOR has filed a preliminary injunction against K-pop act NewJeans, seeking to prevent the group’s members from pursuing independent activities without company approval.

The legal action, filed with the Seoul Central District Court, follows an earlier lawsuit filed by ADOR on December 3, 2024, which sought to confirm the validity of its exclusive contracts with NewJeans members.

ADOR is now seeking to protect its position as the group’s exclusive management agency, the label told MBW in a statement.

Citing court documents, ADOR said the NewJeans members had attempted to terminate their contracts unilaterally and began pursuing independent promotional agreements with advertisers.

“Such actions have resulted in confusion and potential harm to third parties, including advertisers,” the label said, acknowledging that the legal proceedings “may take considerable time.”

“To address immediate concerns and prevent further disruptions, ADOR has been compelled to pursue additional injunction,” it said.

The injunction seeks to maintain the current relationship between ADOR and NewJeans until the court reaches a final decision on the original lawsuit.

Prior to filing its lawsuit in December, ADOR had earlier stressed that NewJeans don’t have grounds to terminate their exclusive contract, and it remains “in full effect.” That statement came in response to a press conference held by the group on November 28, 2024, where member Hanni said that ADOR “has neither the ability nor the will to protect” NewJeans.

“Staying at the agency will only prolong our psychological pain and waste our time,” Hanni was quoted by Korea JoongAng Daily as saying at the time.

NewJeans members have sided with Min Hee-jin, ADOR’s former CEO and NewJeans’ creative director, in a conflict that became public last spring, when HYBE accused Min of attempting to wrest control of ADOR away from its parent company by selling company shares and leaking confidential information.

Most recently, ADOR said that despite the ongoing legal dispute, it remains committed to supporting NewJeans. The company says it has continued to provide necessary resources and facilities to the group, viewing their exclusive agreement as still valid.

The label says the case could set a precedent for South Korea’s entertainment sector. ADOR argues that allowing artists to terminate exclusive contracts unilaterally, without proper legal procedures, could discourage investment in K-pop, “destabilizing the foundation of the K-pop sector.”

The label added: “ADOR has received external proposals for various projects, such as advertisements and promotional events, and has finalized plans for this year’s activities, including the release of a studio album and fan meets. ADOR has expressed its intent to fully communicate with the NewJeans members as these plans progress.”

Music Business Worldwide