Grammy winner Eve sells rights to Iconoclast in eight-figure deal

Olivier Chastan’s acquisition vehicle Iconoclast has revealed its latest music rights deal.

According to a press release issued by the company today (September 25), it has acquired the “publishing rights to the catalog of double platinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning hip hop artist Eve”.

Sources tell MBW that the transaction was an eight-figure deal, in the ballpark of between $25 million and $50 million.

Described by Iconoclast as a “trailblazer” in the music industry, Eve first gained recognition in the late 1990s with her debut album Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady, which made her the third female rapper in history to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

With hit singles like Gangsta Lovin, Love Is Blind, and Who’s That Girl, Iconoclast notes that “Eve became a defining voice in hip-hop, known for her lyrical prowess, dynamic flow, and unique fusion of rap and R&B influences”.

Eve has previously collaborated with artists like The Roots, Missy Elliott, Alicia Keys, and others.

Eve and Gwen Stefani won the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for the song Let Me Blow Ya Mind in 2002.

Let Me Blow Ya Mind was also recently sampled by Central Cee in his July 2022 hit Doja.

Iconoclast founder Olivier Chastan is a veteran music executive and was previously CEO at Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group.

Chastan founded Iconoclast in late 2021, and at the time purchased Robbie Robertson’s music publishing and NIL (name, image & likeness) rights, plus his recorded music interests, covering his career to date.

Most recently, in March, Iconoclast struck a deal for a catalog of music assets of legendary singer and artist Tony Bennett.

Last month, Iconoclast entered into a strategic partnership with Colorado-based Ujama Designs to acquire publishing and NIL (name, image & likeness) of “culturally significant” reggae artists.

“Eve’s contributions to hip hop and popular culture are unparalleled. She’s not only a great artist but a true pioneer for women in the genre.” Olivier Chastan, Iconoclast

Olivier Chastan, founder and CEO of Iconoclast, said: “Eve’s contributions to hip hop and popular culture are unparalleled. She’s not only a great artist but a true pioneer for women in the genre.

“We are honored to help preserve and elevate her incredible legacy, ensuring that her influence continues to inspire future generations of artists and fans alike.”

Henry Root of Smith Entertainment Law represented Iconoclast, with Michael Poster of Michaelman & Robinson, LLP serving as advisor, and Wayne Russell and Pippa Wealthall of Massive Management represented Eve in the transaction, as well as Talya Shalsom and Tim Smith of Statham Gill Davies Law, with Benjamin Vermeil of Jab Music facilitating the deal.

Elsewhere at Iconoclast, in August 2023, the company acquired the producer royalties of composer, songwriter, and producer Giorgio Moroder.

In May 2023, the firm acquired the music publishing catalog of Beyonce and M.I.A. collaborator, Switch.

In February 2023, Iconoclast acquired the catalog of Mad Decent Publishing, co-founded by DJ and producer Diplo and Kevin Kusastsu.

In March 2023, Iconoclast snapped up the music publishing catalog of Lady Gaga co-writer and producer Nick Monson.

In July 2022, veteran music executive and producer Irv Gotti (Irving Lorenzo), the founder of rap label Murder Inc, sold a stake in his master recordings to Iconoclast in a deal worth $300 million.

