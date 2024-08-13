Iconoclast partners with Ujama Designs to acquire music rights of ‘culturally significant’ reggae artists

Olivier Chastan’s acquisition vehicle Iconoclast has entered into a strategic partnership with Colorado-based Ujama Designs to acquire publishing and NIL (name, image & likeness) of “culturally significant” reggae artists.

Ujama Designs, owned by Robert Oyugi, specializes in music publishing, recording, distribution, talent booking, and tour management with a particular focus on Reggae, Afro-Pop, and World Music.

According to a press release, the partnership between the two companies aims to preserve and expand the cultural impact of reggae music.

The companies’ partnership has kicked off with a music rights deal with reggae artist, Half Pint.

Born Lindon Andrew Roberts, Iconoclast said that Half Pint is “celebrated for his contributions to the reggae genre” with hits like Greetings, Mr. Landlord and Winsome.

Winsome was covered by The Rolling Stones, and his song Loving was sampled in Sublime’s hit, What I Got.

News of Iconoclast’s partnership with Ujama Designs and their deal with Half Pint arrives four months after Iconoclast acquired a catalog of music assets of legendary singer and artist Tony Bennett.

Iconoclast was founded in late 2021 by veteran music executive Olivier Chastan, previously CEO at Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group.

“Working with Robert allows me to reconnect with my long history and passion for Reggae music that started 20 years ago when I worked at VP Records and acquired Greensleeves Publishing,” said Iconoclast founder Olivier Chastan.

Added Chastan: “Thanks to our partnership with Robert Oyugi and my personal experience, we hope to further expand into the genre and help Reggae artists in and outside of Jamaica reach a wider audience. I could not ask for a better start than working with Half Pint!”

“It’s a great honor to be in partnership with Iconoclast.” Robert Oyugi, Ujama Designs

Ujama Designs’ owner Robert Oyugi, added: “It’s a great honor to be in partnership with Iconoclast. The combination of my background in reggae music and Iconoclast’s technology-driven strategies makes this a perfect match for success.”

Joe Serling and Greg Brooks from Serling Rooks Hunter McKoy Worob & Averill represented Iconoclast, and Peter Csathy of Creative Media and David Baram of Baram & Kaiser represented Half Pint.

Commenting on the deal, Peter Csathy added: “It was an honor to work with Robert and Half Pint every step of the way, and Iconoclast is the perfect home to extend and amplify this great music for generations to come.”

In 2021, Iconoclast purchased Robbie Robertson’s music publishing and NIL (name, image & likeness) rights, plus his recorded music interests, covering his career to date.

In August 2023 Iconoclast acquired the producer royalties of composer, songwriter, and producer Giorgio Moroder.

In May 2023, the firm acquired the music publishing catalog of Beyonce and M.I.A. collaborator, Switch.

In February 2023, Iconoclast acquired the catalog of Mad Decent Publishing, co-founded by DJ and producer Diplo and Kevin Kusastsu.

In March 2023, Iconoclast snapped up the music publishing catalog of Lady Gaga co-writer and producer Nick Monson.

In July 2022, veteran music executive and producer Irv Gotti (Irving Lorenzo), the founder of rap label Murder Inc, sold a stake in his master recordings to Iconoclast in a deal worth $300 million.Music Business Worldwide