Iconoclast acquires David Cassidy rights in eight-figure deal

Olivier Chastan’s acquisition vehicle Iconoclast has struck a deal for the rights of American actor and musician David Cassidy.

The company noted on Tuesday (October 8) that Cassidy’s portrayal in the 1970s of Keith Partridge in The Partridge Family “turned him into a teen idol of unprecedented proportions”.

Iconoclast says it has acquired Cassidy’s publishing catalog, sound recordings, and name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights. Sources tell MBW that the value of the deal was north of $10 million.

Iconoclast notes that Cassidy’s hit singles like I Think I Love You “topped charts worldwide”, and that he “became the face of a generation, selling millions of records and sparking a level of fanatical fandom that earned him a place in pop culture history, blazing a trail for multimedia stardom”.

The company added that “at one point, Cassidy’s fan club membership exceeded that of Elvis Presley and The Beatles combined, and his concerts drew sold-out crowds in venues like Madison Square Garden, the Houston Astrodome, and Wembley Stadium”.

Before passing in 2017, Cassidy’s career continued with hits in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, with his 2001 album Then And Now going platinum.

Cassidy also maintained a presence on screen and stage, with roles in television, film, and Broadway, as well as several Las Vegas stage shows.

Commenting on the deal, Beau Cassidy, David’s son, said: “My father’s music and legacy continue to resonate with fans around the world, and I’m incredibly excited to partner with Iconoclast to keep his spirit alive.”

Added Beau Cassidy: “This collaboration will allow us to introduce his work to new audiences and ensure that his influence continues for years to come.”

Jeff Jampol, David Cassidy’s former manager, described by Iconoclast as the “architect” of the deal, added: “David Cassidy was not just an entertainer; he was a cultural icon whose contributions shaped the landscape of both television and music. Teaming with Iconoclast is the perfect way to honor his life’s work.”

Olivier Chastan, founder and CEO of Iconoclast, commented: “David Cassidy’s contribution to pop culture far exceeds his teen idol image and still resonates with fans and luminaries such as Quentin Tarantino who called Cassidy ‘one of the most underrated vocalists in the history of rock and roll.’

“He was the first teenage superstar whose fanatical following overshadowed a true artist.

“He also wrote the playbook for everyone that followed from the Backstreet Boys to Harry Styles. Cassidy’s legacy, art and aesthetic are ripe for reintroduction into the cultural bloodstream.”

Peter Paterno of King, Holmes, Paterno, & Soriano, LLP represented Iconoclast and Doug Colton of Colton Law Firm, LLC represented David Cassidy in the transaction.

Iconoclast’s latest deal comes just two weeks after the company announced that it had acquired the “publishing rights to the catalog of double platinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning hip hop artist Eve”.

Iconoclast founder Olivier Chastan is a veteran music executive and was previously CEO at Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group.

Chastan founded Iconoclast in late 2021, and at the time purchased Robbie Robertson’s music publishing and NIL (name, image & likeness) rights, plus his recorded music interests, covering his career to date.

In March, Iconoclast struck a deal for a catalog of music assets of legendary singer and artist Tony Bennett.

In August, Iconoclast entered into a strategic partnership with Colorado-based Ujama Designs to acquire publishing and NIL (name, image & likeness) of “culturally significant” reggae artists.Music Business Worldwide