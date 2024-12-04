Cara Donatto joins Atlantic Music Group as Executive Vice President of Media Strategy

Cara Donatto has been named Executive Vice President of Media Strategy for Atlantic Music Group (AMG).

Based in Los Angeles, the widely-respected industry veteran will oversee the company’s publicity and communications strategy and execution, working closely with artists across AMG’s roster and label brands.

This marks Donatto’s return to Atlantic, where she previously served as SVP of Publicity before moving to Interscope Geffen A&M as EVP, Head of Media Strategy & Communications in 2019.

The appointment also marks the company’s latest key hire since Elliot Grainge assumed the role of CEO on October 1.

Last month, Brady Bedard was named Executive Vice President, Promotion for Atlantic Music Group.

Atlantic Music Group also recently named Alana Dolgin to the newly-created position of President of Digital Marketing at the company.

On behalf of Interscope Geffen A&M, during her five-year tenure, Donatto led media strategy for artists such as Billie Eilish, Dr. Dre, GloRilla, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Reneé Rapp, Olivia Rodrigo, and many others.

She also oversaw the label’s Grammy and Oscar Awards strategy and campaigns.

During her previous tenure at Atlantic, she helped develop the careers of icons such as Bruno Mars and Janelle Monáe and worked closely with Missy Elliot, and others. Atlantic Music Group is home to artists like Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Coldplay, Charli xcx, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Rosé and many others.

Prior to Atlantic, Donatto served as Director of Media & Artist Relations at Island Def Jam Records.

“Cara is one of the most experienced, impactful, and well-liked people in our business,” said Atlantic Music Group CEO Elliot Grainge.

“Over the past two decades, she’s played an essential role in the long-term development of a string of chart-topping artists, while building invaluable relationships at every level of the music and media community.

“I’m pleased to welcome her to our new Atlantic leadership team, and I know her many friends at the label are very happy to have her back.”

Donatto added: “I’m incredibly excited to return to Atlantic Music Group as the company begins a dynamic new chapter.

“I’m thrilled to reunite with so many amazing artists I’ve worked with previously, as well as help build the careers of the label’s fantastic new signings and collaborate with the AMG team.

“I want to thank Elliot for this wonderful opportunity. This feels very much like both a homecoming and a brand new adventure.”Music Business Worldwide