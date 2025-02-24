Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam brings BuVision label to Atlantic Music Group

Atlantic Music Group has formed a new partnership with Abou “Bu” Thiam’s BuVision label, bringing the music imprint under the Atlantic umbrella.

The deal will see BuVision’s artist projects marketed and released through Atlantic’s network, the company announced Friday (February 20).

The partnership marks a new chapter for Thiam, who founded BuVision in 2018 after a career managing and developing various artists. His roster of previous collaborators includes Akon, T-Pain, Jeremih, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Kanye West, Jay-Z and Chris Brown. Thiam also held executive positions at both Def Jam and Columbia Records, where he signed British rapper Central Cee.

“Bu’s commitment to signing cutting edge artists and supporting their development is core to our values at Atlantic,” said Elliot Grainge, CEO of Atlantic Music Group.

“Bu has a unique vision and a track record of both signing and developing newcomers as well as guiding the careers of some of the biggest artists in our business. We are thrilled to welcome him into the Atlantic family.”

“Bu has a unique vision and a track record of both signing and developing newcomers as well as guiding the careers of some of the biggest artists in our business.” Elliot Grainge, Atlantic Music Group

BuVision’s artist 4Batz recently achieved success with Act II: Date @ 8 reaching No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was remixed by Drake. Another BuVision artist, Sailorr, was recently named Billboard‘s R&B Rookie of the Month for February.

Thiam, who is the brother of international star Akon, established BuVision with the goal of creating a “haven for artists, backing them with the very best expert teams, and fostering the environment to help them reach their full creative potential.”

In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, Thiam described his early involvement with Akon, saying, “I was Akon’s A&R before I even knew what an A&R was.” He worked on Akon’s 2004 debut album, Trouble. Following this, he signed T–Pain in 2005, discovered Jeremih, and oversaw the creation of the hit song Birthday Sex. Rolling Stone also noted that Thiam became Def Jam’s youngest vice president of A&R.

Commenting on the partnership with Atlantic, Thiam said, “Elliot has assembled the kind of forward thinking team that is critical to helping artists succeed in today’s landscape, his team is the best in the business.”

“We have a strong slate of BuVision artist releases planned for 2025 starting with 4Batz and Sailorr. We can’t wait to get started.”

Warner Music Group-owned Atlantic is home to artists including Ava Max, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Charli XCX, Charlie Puth, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, FKA twigs, Foster the People, James Blunt, Jason Derulo, Lizzo, Matchbox Twenty, and Missy Elliott, among others.

Music Business Worldwide