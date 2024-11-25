Brady Bedard joins Atlantic Music Group as Executive Vice President, Promotion

Brady Bedard has been named Executive Vice President, Promotion for Atlantic Music Group.

He joins the company following 26 years at Sony Music/Columbia Records, where he was most recently Senior Vice President of Pop Promotion.

In his new post at Warner Music Group‘s AMG, Bedard will head up promotion strategy across the Atlantic, 300, and 10K Projects labels.

The appointment marks the company’s latest key hire since Elliot Grainge assumed the role of CEO on October 1.

“He’s a tremendous addition as we continue to assemble the best team in the business,” said Atlantic Music Group CEO Elliot Grainge on Monday (November 25).

Atlantic Music Group also recently named Alana Dolgin to the newly-created position of President of Digital Marketing at the company.

WMG CEO Robert Kyncl addressed the recent leadership shakeup at Atlantic Music Group last week during his opening remarks on Warner Music Group’s calendar Q3 earnings call.

“While this kind of transition is never easy, this was a seamlessly executed handover,” said Kyncl. He added that the revamped AMG leadership team “has delivered first-class results for priority projects, while bringing in fresh ideas, onboarding dynamic executives, and attracting exciting new artists.”

He added: “Elliot and his team have an impressive ability to discover extraordinary talent across multiple genres, and find fresh ways to help both established and emerging artists stand out from the crowd.”

Grainge was elevated to the CEO role on October 1. The exec’s 10K Projects was acquired by WMG in September last year. AMG was formerly led by Chairman Julie Greenwald, who left her leadership role at the company at the end of September, and is staying on to consult through January 2025.

Bedard, over the course of his career, has played a key role in advancing the careers of artists such as Adele, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, John Mayer, BTS, Hozier, One Direction, Daft Punk, Lil Nas X, Jack White, The Kid LAROI, Pharrell WIlliams, and many others.

Bedard began his career as a college rep for Sony Music in 1998 before becoming a field marketing rep and then transitioning to radio promotion for Columbia Records in 2001.

Moving up the ranks at Sony Music, he was appointed Director of Pop Promotion, Senior Director of Promotion, and Vice President of Rock and Alternative Promotion before being named SVP of Pop Promotion in 2018.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to be able to bring Brady into the Atlantic fold.” Elliot Grainge

“We’re incredibly fortunate to be able to bring Brady into the Atlantic fold,” said Atlantic Music Group CEO Elliot Grainge.

“He’s expertly navigated the ever-shifting radio landscape for more than a quarter century, with a passionate devotion to the music and deep relationships across the industry.”

“Having spent my entire career so far at one company, the only other place I could ever imagine working is one with such a rich history of artist development and genre-spanning roster as WMG.” Brady Bedard

Bedard added: “Having spent my entire career so far at one company, the only other place I could ever imagine working is one with such a rich history of artist development and genre-spanning roster as WMG.

“Atlantic is a legend in the radio promotion business, and to join the company at this transformational moment is tremendously exciting. I want to thank Elliot for this amazing opportunity.”

Music Business Worldwide