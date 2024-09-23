Warner Music Group has unveiled Atlantic Music Group’s (AMG) new leadership team and broader company structure under incoming AMG CEO Elliot Grainge.

Grainge assumes the CEO role starting October 1, following the departure of Julie Greenwald (Chairman, Atlantic Music Group) later this month.

Warner said in a press release today (September 23) that Atlantic Music Group will “combine the strengths of key functions” at AMG labels Atlantic Records, 300, and Elektra, to create “one central set of artist development services”.

These functions at the group level include Creative, Legal & Business Affairs, Promotion, Press & Media Strategy, Digital Marketing & Analytics, Sales & Streaming, A&R Research, A&R Administration, and Marketing Operations.

The company added that the new structure is “designed to maximize AMG’s cultural impact and strengthen its creative expertise”.

“AMG will be lean, agile, fiercely creative, and deeply passionate about artists and their fans,” said WMG CEO Robert Kyncl in a statement today.

Atlantic Music Group’s leadership team has been confirmed as follows:

A&R veteran Craig Kallman has been elevated to Chief Music Officer of Atlantic Music Group, expanding his remit, according to WMG, “to bring his wealth of expertise to artists and projects across the group, while enabling him to mentor the next generation of executives”.

Also at Atlantic Music Group, Zach Friedman and Tony Talamo are promoted to Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, respectively. Friedman and Talamo joined 10K Projects in 2018 and their company Homemade Projects was acquired by 10K Projects in 2022.

Erica Bellarosa, meanwhile, has been promoted to General Counsel and will head up legal and business affairs efforts across the entire group.

Dave Rocco is appointed President of Creative, with responsibilities spanning creative strategy, video, artwork, advertising, and more. He most recently served as Chief Creative Officer at Republic Records and held the title of Global Head of Artist Marketing and Label Relations at Spotify.

WMG also said on Monday that Elektra President Gregg Nadel has been appointed to a new role within WMG’s Recorded Music division, which will be “announced soon”. More appointments regarding department heads will be made over the coming weeks, WMG said.

The leadership team for Atlantic Records is as follows:

Lanre Gaba is promoted to President of Hip-Hop, R&B, and Global Music .

is promoted to . Lu Mota is EVP, Head of A&R, Hip-Hop, R&B, and Global Music, while;

is EVP, Head of A&R, Hip-Hop, R&B, and Global Music, while; Marsha St. Hubert is EVP, Head of Marketing, Hip-Hop, R&B, and Global Music.

is EVP, Head of Marketing, Hip-Hop, R&B, and Global Music. Kevin Weaver is President, West Coast. (The longtime Atlantic leader was most recently behind Barbie The Album, as well as the Twisters soundtrack).

is President, West Coast. (The longtime Atlantic leader was most recently behind Barbie The Album, as well as the Twisters soundtrack). Brandon Davis & Jeff Levin are named EVPs and Co-Heads of A&R, Pop & Rock.

are named EVPs and Co-Heads of A&R, Pop & Rock. Marisa Aron is promoted to EVP, Head of Marketing, Pop & Rock.

Warner noted that Lanre Gaba, Lu Mota and Marsha St. Hubert have “supported and helped develop” artists such as Cardi B, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, Burna Boy, and many others.

The trio of Brandon Davis & Jeff Levin and Marisa Aron, meanwhile have worked with a roster that includes Lizzo, Charli xcx, Charlie Puth, Ava Max, Melanie Martinez, and many others.

Longtime Atlantic exec Kevin Weaver was most recently behind Barbie The Album, as well as the Twisters soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Warner has confirmed that 10K, founded in 2016 by Elliot Grainge, will operate within Atlantic Music Group as a standalone venture controlled by WMG.

For 10K Projects, Nicholas Ziangas and Molly McLachlan are promoted to Co-Presidents, having played key roles with breakout stars like Artemas, Trippie Redd, and Rich Amiri.

For 300 Entertainment, Rayna Bass & Selim Bouab are named as Co-Presidents having “supported marquee names”, according to WMG, including Young Thug, Mary J. Blige, and Gunna, among others.

The Elektra, Fueled By Ramen, and Roadrunner imprints will also continue under the AMG banner.

“This great label has moved through a meaningful transition, and emerged with a world-class team, made up of ambitious innovators and veteran visionaries.” Elliot Grainge

Grainge said: “Atlantic Music Group is home to the most extraordinary artists and executives in the world. This great label has moved through a meaningful transition, and emerged with a world-class team, made up of ambitious innovators and veteran visionaries.

“We have a plan to build on the extraordinary achievements of the last twenty years, honor the independent DNA of our labels, and collaborate with artists to pioneer a future filled with opportunity. To all our artists, managers, and partners, we are committed to a single principle – maximum impact for original artists. We’re looking forward to doing big, bold, brave things together.”

“AMG will be lean, agile, fiercely creative, and deeply passionate about artists and their fans.” Robert Kyncl, WMG

Robert Kyncl, WMG CEO, added: “AMG will be lean, agile, fiercely creative, and deeply passionate about artists and their fans.

“We’re opening an exciting new chapter in the story of an iconic label. Elliot’s thoughtfully chosen a team that combines a wealth of experience, a diversity of expertise, and a commitment to excellence.”

The announcement about Atlantic Music Group’s new leadership team follows last week’s news that 150 AMG staff members, many of whom were key members of the company’s previous era under Julie Greenwald, have been laid off.

The news followed the recent confirmation that Greenwald — along with colleagues Max Lousada and Kevin Liles — is leaving Warner Music Group later this month.

Last week, MBW confirmed via sources that Atlantic has this month dropped around a dozen artists from its roster.