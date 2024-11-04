Alana Dolgin appointed President of Digital Marketing at Atlantic Music Group

Atlantic Music Group has named Alana Dolgin to the newly-created position of President of Digital Marketing at the company.

In her new role, Dolgin will oversee digital marketing across Atlantic Records, 300 Entertainment, and 10K Projects.

The appointment marks the company’s first key hire since Elliot Grainge assumed the role of CEO on October 1.

Dolgin will be based in Atlantic Music Group’s Los Angeles offices, reporting to Atlantic Music Group Chief Operating Officer Zach Friedman and General Manager Tony Talamo.

Dolgin will also continue in her role as President of Homemade Projects, a talent management, merchandise, touring, and digital marketing company.

The exec was named President of Homemade Projects in 2021, building an influencer marketing management company that included clients such as Jake Shane, Anna Shumate, Track Star/Public Opinion, Emma Brooks McAllister, Zack Lugo, Zoi Lerma, Baron Scho, and Zachirific.

Atlantic Music Group said on Monday (November 4) that there have already been some “early wins” in her tenure, with social campaigns for the ROSÉ/Bruno Mars duet APT. and Don Toliver’s NEW DROP.

Dolgin began her career at Columbia Records, moving to HITCO in 2018 as a manager in commerce and promotion. While there, she spearheaded the TikTok campaigns for Cardi B’s Up and Guayanese-American rapper Saint JHN’s Roses.

Under Dolgin’s direction, Roses secured over 4.5 billion plays on TikTok in a single month. She then went on to lead influencer marketing at Flighthouse which prepared her to build her own viral marketing agency ahead of partnering with Homemade Projects in 2021.

“Over the years I have witnessed Alana’s remarkable ability to drive results and inspire teams through innovative thinking and exceptional leadership,” said Atlantic Music Group’s Chief Operating Officer Zach Friedman.

“She is the best digital marketer in music and is already making an impact on artist campaigns across Atlantic Music Group.”

Dolgin added: “I’m excited to bring my own innovative approach to music marketing through the lens I’ve developed from working in depth with creators and brands over the years.

"The music ecosystem is more interconnected than it's ever been and digital is the throughline. I'm grateful that Elliot, Zach, and Tony share this vision."