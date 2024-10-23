45RPM to launch music publishing arm via partnership with Universal Music Publishing

UK music supervision company 45RPM has expanded into music publishing through a strategic partnership with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

45RPM was founded in 2022 by Iain Cooke (Back to Black, The Gentleman), Sarah Bridge (The Crown, Theory of Everything), Catherine Grieves (Baby Reindeer, Killing Eve), and Nick Angel (Paddington 2, Bridget Jones’ Diary).

The company’s leadership team also includes Managing Director Ayla Owen, former Head of Music at BBH London and former European VP of Sync at Warner Chappell Music.

45RPM’s core services include creative guidance in soundtrack development, composer partnerships, rights negotiation, budget management, and on-camera music supervision. Through its new publishing arm, 45RPM says it will provide composers and songwriters access to opportunities across film, television, advertising, and gaming sectors.

The collaboration with UMPG connects creators with the latter’s resources and network, which represents composers such as Nicholas Britell, Isobel Waller-Bridge, and Max Richter, alongside catalogs from superstars like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

“We are thrilled to embark on this innovative partnership with Universal Music Publishing Group,” Owen said Ayla Owen, Managing Director of 45RPM. “Through this collaboration, composers and songwriters can access the best of both worlds: the specialized attention and industry insight of our seasoned music supervisors, combined with the expansive reach and legacy of Universal Music Publishing. Together, we aim to elevate the music creation process and amplify the voices of exceptional talents worldwide.”

Nick Angel, Founder and Director of 45RPM, said: What we also very much hope to do in our partnership with UMPG is bring composers more into the world of creating songs and likewise help facilitate songwriters into composing music for Film and TV.

“We’re perfectly placed to be a bridge for both, and would be delighted if we could in any way be a catalyst for both.”

Natasha Baldwin, Executive Vice President of UMPG Classics & Screen, highlighted the company’s position to support both composers and songwriters globally with its expertise and reach across all mainstream genres.

“We are therefore delighted to enter into this collaboration with 45 RPM, a company clearly blazing a trail in the music supervision world and to amplify their offering to composers and songwriters in the audiovisual space.”

Tom Foster, Senior Vice President, Film and TV, Europe, UMPG, added: “45RPM have an incredible track record in music supervision and we are delighted to be part of the journey as they build their publishing roster. I’m particularly excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings for UMPG songwriters and composers in terms of original songs and score for TV and Film productions.”

This marks Universal Music Publishing’s latest partnership after teaming up last month with Range Music Publishing, a division of Range Media Partners, on an exclusive, global administration agreement.

Also last month, producer James Ford signed an exclusive, global administration agreement with UMPG in the UK. Ford has worked with artists such as Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode, Foals, Florence and The Machine, Haim, Gorillaz, and Jessie Ware.

In August, UMPG entered into a publishing partnership with London-headquartered independent entertainment company The Other Songs.

