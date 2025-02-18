Universal, Warner, and Sony ink licensing deals with new music creation/social app, MashApp

A new music application called MashApp that allows users to create real-time “mashups” of popular music tracks officially launched in the US on Tuesday (February 18).

The app, initially available on iOS devices, has secured licensing deals with Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, Kobalt Music, and Universal Music Publishing Group. This means users can access an extensive catalog of popular hits to mix and match.

MashApp was founded by Ian Henderson, a former Spotify executive and music industry veteran, an an effort to democratize music mixing capabilities.

“MashApp’s mission is to bring the joy of playing with music creation to non-musicians, to let people play with their favorite music, as they have long done through DJing, mix tapes, mashups, and karaoke,” Henderson said.

“We want this new creative play to be a great experience for fans, but also for artists. This requires close partnerships with record labels and music publishers, and we’re excited that our partners have embraced our vision.”

The app lets music fans create their own mashups by blending popular songs in real time without any professional music production skills required. Users can adjust vocals, instruments, tempo, and duration with simple controls to create unique combinations of their favorite tracks.

MashApp offers both free and premium tiers. Free users can create basic mashups and share them via web links, while Premium subscribers get unlimited, ad-free listening and access to advanced creative features. MashApp also includes social features, allowing users to follow other creators and discover new mashups within the community.

“We are pleased to be working with MashApp to help fans go deeper in how they engage with their favorite music through a new personalization and creation experience that appropriately values the work of our artists,” said Mark Piibe, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development & Digital Strategy, Sony Music Entertainment.

Piibe also praised the platform’s approach to protecting artists’ rights: “This partnership furthers Sony Music’s ongoing commitment to supporting innovation in the marketplace by collaborating with developers of quality products that see opportunity in solutions that respect the rights of professional creators.”

The app’s launch comes as music streaming services are looking for ways to make music consumption more interactive. While traditional platforms like Spotify and Apple Music focus on passive listening, MashApp is betting that fans want to do more than just press play.

Nadir Contractor, SVP, Digital Strategy & Business Development at Universal Music Group, described MashApp as “combining the creativity of DJ apps, with the accessibility that streaming offers.

“Within MashApp, users can unlock their own creative expression to curate, play and enjoy in real-time musical mashups from their favorite artists and songs, while respecting and supporting artist rights.”

“Our commitment to championing the rights of our artists and songwriters is at the core of everything we do,” said John Rees, SVP, Strategy & Business Development, WMG.

“This partnership with MashApp builds on this mission–delivering a licensed, innovative platform that not only offers fans an exciting way to engage with music but also safeguards the work of the artists and songwriters who make it all possible.”

Bob Bruderman, Chief Digital Officer at Kobalt Music, added: “Kobalt has been a strong supporter of new companies that allow fans to express their creativity and engage with music they love.

“It was immediately clear that MashApp had a unique vision that opened a new experience for music fans on a well-executed platform, simultaneously respecting copyright. We look forward to a long partnership with MashApp.”

MashApp is the latest DJ platform to secure licensing deals with music majors. In June, Amazon-owned livestream platform Twitch struck what it calls “first-of-its-kind” deals with the three music majors, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music, as well as a large number of independent labels via Merlin. The deal enables DJs to legally play music in their livestreams on the platform.

