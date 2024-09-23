Range Music Publishing inks exclusive global admin deal with Universal Music Publishing

Range Music Publishing, a division of Range Media Partners, has signed an exclusive, global administration agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group.

The partnership expands Range Media Partners’ existing relationships within the Universal Music Group, which already includes collaborations with Capitol Music Group and Virgin Music Group.

Founded just over a year ago, the publishing unit led by Casey Robison has achieved five top-charting songs over the past six months. Its client Sean Cook recently recorded a 10-week streak at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with Shaboozey‘s A Bar Song (Tipsy).

Other recent successes for Range Music Publishing include Cook’s work on Paul Russell‘s Lil Boo Thang and works by Geoff Warburton, including Tyler Hubbard‘s Back Then Right Now and Luke Bryan‘s But I Got a Beer in My Hand. Additionally, Tyler Dopps contributed to the #1 Dance radio hit Young & Foolish by Loud Luxury featuring Charlieonnafriday.

The new agreement with UMPG will provide Range Music Publishing with access to UMPG’s network and resources, allowing the company to further develop its roster of artists and songwriters.

The Range Publishing roster also includes Luke Grimes, Dylan Gossett, Grant Averill, Two Fresh, Luke Niccoli, Simon Oscroft, and Rudey. The company said many of them will be included in the new deal with Universal Music Publishing.

Additionally, the company represents a range of artists including Jack Harlow, Shaboozey, Tanya Tucker, Cordae, Pentatonix, Saweetie, Midland, Murda Beatz, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Lauv, Alec Benjamin, Dylan Gossett, MAX, Bazzi, Sean Douglas, Paul Russell, Wondagurl, Russell Dickerson and more.

“We’re thrilled to partner with our friends at UMPG as we build Range Music Publishing and grow our global footprint,” said Casey Robison, Head of Range Music Publishing.

“UMPG’s impressive team will help us maximize creative opportunities while providing first class administration for our growing roster of artists and songwriters. We couldn’t be more proud to call UMPG our partners,” he added.

Prior to leading Range Music Publishing, Robison served as Co-President and Partner of Big Deal Music Group, and Executive Vice President, A&R at Hipgnosis Songs Group.

In addition to Robison, the Range Music Publishing team includes Sam Drake as VP of A&R and publishing, Federico Morris as director of A&R/artist manager, and Megan Simon as A&R Coordinator.

Matt Graham, Range Media Partners co-founder and Managing Partner, said, “On behalf of our partnership we are thrilled to be formalizing our longstanding relationship with UMPG. The collaboration ensures greater creative support and administration for our writers, producers and artists. Together, we are committed to connecting the dots across our myriad of talent as well as the varying facets of our film, TV, sports and gaming relationships.”

“In the short time Range has focused on publishing, they have already made a strong impact in the marketplace.” Jennifer Knoepfle, Universal Music Publishing

Jennifer Knoepfle, UMPG EVP and Co-Head of A&R, added: “In the short time Range has focused on publishing, they have already made a strong impact in the marketplace. Casey, Sam, Matt and team have a great ethos and vision and we are happy to be their admin partner on current and future endeavors.”

The development comes five months after Range Media Partners secured a minority investment from a group of investors including Liberty Global and the family office of TPG chairman David Bonderman.

