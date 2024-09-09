Arctic Monkeys producer James Ford signs exclusive, global administration deal with Universal Music Publishing UK

Producer James Ford has signed an exclusive, global administration agreement with Universal Music Publishing in the UK

Ford, a multi-instrumentalist producer, songwriter, and composer, has worked with artists such as Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode, Foals, Florence and The Machine, Haim, Gorillaz, and Jessie Ware.

Ford has also toured globally as Simian Mobile Disco and with The Last Shadow Puppets, amongst others.

In 2023, Ford launched his own artist project with debut solo release The Hum, alongside producing albums for the likes of Blur, Pet Shop Boys, Fontaines D.C.

The producer has also worked with The Last Dinner Party and Beth Gibbons.

Commenting on the new deal with UMPG UK, Ford said: “I’m very excited to be joining the UMPG family, looking forward to collaborating with their roster of talented artists and writers and seeing more of Pete Simmons’ extensive collection of shorts.”

Pete Simmons, Head of A&R, UMPG UK added: “It’s not every day you get the opportunity to work with somebody as influential as James. He has been involved in quite literally all of my favourite records over the past 15 years or so.”

Added Simmons: “From Gorillaz to the Arctic Monkeys, Florence and The Machine, all the way back to Simian Mobile Disco – one of the first things I ever ‘discovered’ as a teenager.

“I look forward to seeing what our creative ideas – and my collection of shorts – can add to his career.”

Ford was interviewed as part of MBW’s World’s Greatest Producers series in July, about his role as a key creative collaborator with Arctic Monkeys, a crucial link in Blur’s reunion, and much more.

Commenting on the one thing he’d change about the music business an why, Ford told MBW: “I’d find a way of getting artists paid more.”

He added: “We are going to reach a point, if we’re not careful – and we’re probably already there – where the quality of music goes down, because new artists can’t survive.

“It’s almost impossibly expensive to be in a band at this point in history and where’s that going to leave us in 10 years? We need to find a better system to get artists, especially young artists, paid.”Music Business Worldwide