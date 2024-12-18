Universal Music Publishing boss Jody Gerson to receive GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) Chairman and CEO Jody Gerson will be presented with the 2025 GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons award at the 50th anniversary of the Pre-GRAMMY Gala.

The event, hosted by legendary music industry executive Clive Davis, will take place on February 1, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the Recording Academy announced Wednesday (December 18). The invitation-only gala will recognize Gerson’s leadership and achievements in the music publishing world.

Jody Gerson made history as the first female chairman of a global music company and the first woman to be named CEO of a major music publisher. Since joining UMPG in 2015, Gerson now leads a company with 48 offices in 40 countries and more than 850 employees.

“Jody is an inspirational leader who champions integrity and inclusivity in everything she does and is a revolutionary executive,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy.

“She has opened doors for and propelled the careers of many of the world’s greatest songwriters, while simultaneously serving as one of the biggest advocates for women in music. We are thrilled to host an extraordinary evening that not only celebrates her remarkable impact but also marks the gala’s incredible 50-year milestone.”

Gerson’s roster of signed artists include Adele, Bee Gees, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Drake, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Elton John, Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, the Prince estate, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, SZA, The Weeknd, and more.

She has also led acquisitions of iconic catalogs from artists like Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond, and Sting, among others.

Beyond her professional achievements, Gerson is an advocate for diversity and inclusion in the music industry. She co-founded She Is The Music, a global nonprofit supporting women in music, and serves on multiple boards, including the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the National Music Publishers Association.

In January 2020, Gerson became the first woman and first music publishing executive to be named Billboard‘s ‘Executive of the Year.’ She has consistently ranked in the publication’s Power 100 list and received numerous other honors such as Billboard’s Power Players’ Choice Award, Variety’s Hitmakers Executive of the Year, Billboard‘s 2015 Executive of the Year for their Women In Music issue, Rolling Stone’s ‘Future 25’,Variety’s Power of Women LA, The 2016 March of Dimes Inspiring Woman of the Year, and more.

Gerson’s influence extends beyond music publishing. She jointly oversees Polygram Entertainment, Universal Music Group’s film and television production division. In 2024 alone, she served as executive producer on documentaries including Music Box: Yacht Rock, The Beach Boys, and STAX: Soulsville, USA.

Praising Gerson’s impact, Clive Davis said, “Jody Gerson is one of the music industry’s most illustrious leaders and I am thrilled that she will be this year’s Salute to Industry Icons honoree.”

“Jody’s longtime trailblazing commitment to supporting songwriters across the music spectrum as well as her tireless dedication to advocacy, diversity and equality in the music business are exemplary. Artists and the industry at large are fortunate to have a leader with such tremendous insight and passion at the helm.”

Davis is a veteran record producer, A&R executive, record executive, and lawyer who has won five GRAMMY Awards throughout his career. His career started at Columbia Records where he was named president in 1967 and signed Earth, Wind & Fire, Billy Joel, Janis Joplin, Santana, and Bruce Springsteen.

Davis co-founded Arista Records in 1974 and signed Whitney Houston, Barry Manilow and Patti Smith.

In 2000, Davis founded J Records, signing and developing artists like Alicia Keys and Maroon 5. His influence extends beyond record production. In 2002, he established the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University.

The Pre-GRAMMY Gala is sponsored by Hilton, Mastercard, and IBM. The event brings together the music industry’s “most innovative and influential creators and professionals.”

Music Business Worldwide