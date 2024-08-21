will.i.am launches AI-powered RAiDiO.FYI that turns radio into interactive experience

Music icon and tech innovator will.i.am has unveiled a new platform that reimagines radio for the digital age, injecting artificial intelligence into the traditional radio format.

Developed by will.i.am’s creative technology company FYI, RAiDiO.FYI goes beyond traditional radio by offering an interactive and conversational experience. Unlike streaming services with AI DJs or playlists, RAiDiO.FYI offers a two-way dialogue between listeners and the platform’s AI personas.

AI personas act as personalized news curators, gathering and delivering the information that users want in real time. Users can choose from a variety of AI personalities, each with a distinct voice reflecting different cultures, from the vibrant streets of South Los Angeles to the underground scenes of East London and beyond.

will.i.am showcased the capabilities of the app at an event at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. He demonstrated how users can not only enjoy music, but also ask questions about the songs themselves, receiving instant answers. The platform expands its reach further by providing real-time information on current events, sports, culture, and fashion trends.

Additionally, RAiDiO.FYI integrates location-based personalization. In a live demonstration, will.i.am playfully queried the app for nearby skincare stores, prompting the AI to instantly suggest the closest Sephora location.

RAiDiO.FYI is accessible through the FYI.AI app for iPhone and Android smartphones.

“Having built his music career with global music super group Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am is endeared to radio, and understands first-hand how integral it is in breaking and making the world’s most beloved music acts,” FYI said in a press release on Tuesday (August 20).

“Because audiences now have multiple pathways to get their music, news and information via radio, streaming services and podcasts, the introduction of RAiDiO.FYI is the right time to harness AI and allow listeners to customize content to their liking and discover new music on their own terms,” the tech company added.

Besides being the frontman of the Black Eyed Peas and earning seven Grammy Awards, will.i.am is a tech entrepreneur and visionary.

His tech company, FYI.AI, describes itself as a “communication platform designed to serve the creative community.”

“FYI combines messaging and collaboration tools with file management and content publishing features to create an all-in-one experience that makes creative teams more productive,” according to its website.

will.i.am is among the backers of a new AI-powered instant music-making app called Udio, which launched earlier this year after raising $10 million in funding, and now faces a copyright infringement lawsuit from major record labels.

Music Business Worldwide