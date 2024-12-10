Warner’s ADA strikes strategic partnership with Argentina-based music distributor FaroLatino

ADA, the global independent music distribution and artist services arm of Warner Music Group, has entered into a strategic partnership with FaroLatino, a Latin American music distributor headquartered in Argentina.

Founded in 1995, FaroLatino claims to be the “first music distributor established in Latin America”.

Since then, the company has expanded to seven countries, working with what it calls “a robust catalog of independent artists, record labels, and content creators.”

As part of the new deal, ADA will oversee worldwide distribution for music projects developed by FaroLatino’s label division, FaroLatino Music, with an initial focus on producing albums and EPs for “a select group of artists”.

The agreement marks Warner Music Group’s latest deal in South America, following its recent acquisition of a minority stake in Sua Musica, which runs an entertainment platform and distribution service focused on regional music in Brazil.

ADA also recently partnered with Dallas-based Mexican music label Elegante Records and landed a pair of Latin Grammy wins for El Plan (Best Tejano Music Album) and Rawayana (Best Pop Song), who also nabbed a Grammy nod for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album.

FaroLatino’s notable projects include the collaboration between Colombian Grammy 2025 nominee Jessi Uribe and three-time Latin Grammy winner Alejandro Fernández on Tu Maniquí, under the record label Mano de Obra, and the cross-genre single Vente Conmigo featuring Noche de Brujas and the multiple Latin Grammy winner, Jorge Celedón.

“This alliance marks an important chapter for both companies as we unite to champion Latin American music on a global scale,” said Javier Fainzaig, President of FaroLatino.

Added Fainzaig: “By combining FaroLatino’s in-depth understanding of the Latin American music landscape with ADA’s international reach, we are building a strong support network for our artists, ensuring they have the resources and support needed to connect meaningfully with fans around the world.”

Cat Kreidich, President of ADA, added: “We’re excited to partner with FaroLatino and help lead the charge on the global growth and recognition of the many diverse artists and genres that make up Latin music.”

"Together we'll ensure these incredible independent artists have new opportunities to share their art and take over the world."