Tomás Talarico to oversee Warner Music’s business in Argentina and Chile, as Managing Director, Southern Cone

Tomás Talarico has been named as the new Managing Director of Warner Music Southern Cone, overseeing the record company’s business in Argentina and Chile.

Talarico succeeds widely respected executive Guillermo Castellani, who stepped down this week.

Talarico is based in Buenos Aires and reports to Alejandro Duque, President, Warner Music Latin America.

Castellani will remain with the company as a consultant, working through a leadership transition with Talarico.

Talarico joins from independent music company MOJO, a record label and digital distributor that he founded in 2014 and has run as Managing Director over the last decade. Talarico has been succeeded by Francisco Zanel as CEO of MOJO.

While at MOJO, Talarico built a team of more than 30 employees across Argentina, Chile and Peru, and the company has played an instrumental role in the development of the tropical and urban genres in these markets.

MOJO works with some 150 artists and labels and its interests also include audiovisual production management and music publishing. The company has released more than 50 Gold and Platinum certified singles, as well as winning eight Gardel Awards and two Pulsar Awards.

Talarico is credited with playing a crucial role in the careers of emerging artists such as ECKO, Grupo Zumbale Primo, Kaleb Di Masi, Mario Luis, Papichamp, Rodrigo Tapari, and Uriel Lozano.

He was key to the notable success of the collaborative project Un Poco de Ruido, which reached the No. 1 spot on the Spotify chart in Argentina last year. Talarico was also an artist himself, and as a guitarist and singer-songwriter has released five rock and pop albums over the years.

According to WMG, prior to running MOJO, Talarico was “a pioneer of the music sector’s first digital wave”, working at companies that sold MP3s and ringtones.

He got his start as a Supervisor at Tower Records.

“Tomás has an entrepreneurial spirit and sense of cultural curiosity that make him an incredible fit to Warner Music.” Alejandro Duque, Warner

Alejandro Duque said: “Tomás has an entrepreneurial spirit and sense of cultural curiosity that make him an incredible fit to Warner Music.

“He has long worked at the intersection of music and tech, harnessing innovation to the service of artists and I look forward to collaborating with him on some hugely exciting projects and continuing Guillermo’s legacy.”

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank Guillermo for his incredible contribution and tireless work over many years. He has played a key role in the careers of amazing artists such as Maria Becerra, and Tiago PZK.

“I’m delighted he’ll be working with Tomás through a leadership transition and we wish him all the best for the future.”

“To be able to tap into the resources of a major label to superserve the exceptional talent in this region is an incredible opportunity.” Tomás Talarico

Tomás Talarico added: “I am hugely excited to join Warner Music and thank Alejandro for putting his trust in me. To be able to tap into the resources of a major label to superserve the exceptional talent in this region is an incredible opportunity.

“I also want to pay tribute to the remarkable Guillermo Castellani who has nurtured such a strong team and played a huge role in the wider music industry. He leaves big shoes to fill, and I’m looking forward to building on his legacy!”

“I wish Tomás success in writing the following chapter in the Southern Cone. I am sure that he will lead Warner Music in its continuous growth so that it will remain a magnet for new music talent in this part of the world.” Guillermo Castellani

Guillermo Castellani said: “I have enjoyed an incredible career, been lucky to share many moments, and to be trained by great leaders of this attractive industry.

“I particularly emphasize my recent years at Warner Music, where we could develop a very important catalogue thanks to the freedom we enjoyed in our work and the support of Alejandro Duque since the day he took charge of the Latin America regional office. I am grateful to the family of Warner Music Southern Cone for allowing me to enjoy my work every day: without them it would have been impossible to reach the goals we achieved.

“I wish Tomás success in writing the following chapter in the Southern Cone. I am sure that he will lead Warner Music in its continuous growth so that it will remain a magnet for new music talent in this part of the world.”Music Business Worldwide