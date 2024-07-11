Virgin Music Group partners with Japan’s Frontier Works for anime music projects

Universal Music Group’s global indie artist and label services division, Virgin Music Group (VMG), has partnered with Tokyo-based Frontier Works to release anime music projects.

The two companies say the move comes “in response to the growing global demand for Japanese culture and content, including animation and gaming,” and will give Frontier Works the opportunity to strengthen its presence worldwide.

There is, indeed, growth in global demand for anime, Japan’s iconic style of animated TV shows and movies.

According to the most recent Anime Industry Report from the Association of Japanese Animators (AJA), Japan’s domestic animation industry reached a market size of USD $20.57 billion in 2022, up 106.8% YoY. Spurred by a boom in the popularity of anime during the Covid-19 pandemic, anime revenue from outside Japan saw record growth in 2022, up 111.1% YoY.

Founded in 2022, Frontier Works specializes in the creation and distribution of anime-related content, including music, books, games, film distribution for TV, theatrical anime/stage productions, 3DCG live performances, merchandise, radio, and various events.

The company is perhaps best known for its game franchises Ensemble Stars!!, a life simulation game, and Ensemble Stars!! Music, a rhythm game.

“Frontier Works has an incredible roster of anime related entertainment that is full of great music that, now more than ever, can resonate with new audiences all over the world,” said Nat Pastor, Co-CEO of Virgin Music Group.

“Frontier Works has an incredible roster of anime related entertainment that is full of great music that, now more than ever, can resonate with new audiences all over the world.” Nat Pastor, Virgin Music Group

Under the partnership with VMG, Frontier Works will gain access to VMG’s music distribution and marketing platform, powered by AI technology, as well as an interconnected global team of music experts to support its releases.

That includes access to VMG’s AI-driven “Trends Now” marketing technology, which filters streaming data on artists and songs to create “actionable insights,” and “Smart Audience,” VMG’s advertising platform which uses “ethical AI to increase fan engagement and help drive streaming consumption,” the companies said in a statement on Thursday (July 11).

“We are encouraged that VMG’s new technologies and the power of its expertise in the music business will help us develop highly satisfying content that will be enjoyed by an even greater number of customers,” said Masahide Tsuji, President, Frontier Works Inc.

“A partnership with a partner with such unique and amazing content as Frontier Works has unlimited possibilities for both parties.” Masaya Inokuchi, JP Virgin Music Group

Universal Music Japan Senior Executive Officer Ichiro Tamaki added: “Frontier Works’ music content derived from anime and games has tremendous potential to reach a very engaged audience, and it is VMG’s mission to deliver to fans in Japan and overseas.”

“A partnership with a partner with such unique and amazing content as Frontier Works has unlimited possibilities for both parties,” said Masaya Inokuchi, Managing Director, JP Virgin Music Group.

“I am very much looking forward to bringing Frontier Works’ artists and music to people around the world from a variety of angles in the future.”

“We are encouraged that VMG’s new technologies and the power of its expertise in the music business will help us develop highly satisfying content that will be enjoyed by an even greater number of customers.” Masahide Tsuji, Frontier Works

VMG’s latest partnership comes about a month after the company struck a global distribution partnership with Neon Gold Records, the indie label known for launching the careers of artists like Tove Lo, Charli XCX, MARINA, Passion Pit and Christine And The Queens.

And it marks yet another step by VMG to capitalize on the growing internationalization of music tastes and trends.

VMG established a presence in Brazil in 2021, and expanded its involvement in Latin Music with the acquisition of Saban Music Latin earlier this year. Also in 2021, VMG launched an office in the Western Balkans.

In 2022, the company established a presence in Africa, expanding that with an office in Nigeria in 2023.Music Business Worldwide