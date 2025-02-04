Universal’s Virgin Music Group expands presence in Africa, partnering with Ghana-based services company RainLabs

Virgin Music Group, Universal Music Group‘s indie artist and label services arm, has announced a new partnership with RainLabs, a boutique distribution and integrated label services company headquartered in Ghana.

The new collaboration will provide digital distribution, marketing, creative production, and brand partnership services to African artists. The aim is to ensure that the music of African artists “reaches global audiences and achieves lasting success,” Virgin said in a statement on Tuesday (February 4).

Founded in Accra, Ghana, in 2020, RainLabs’ services include digital distribution, public relations, streaming strategy and creative production. The company also operates an office in London.

Its roster includes Joey B, Cina Soul, Baaba J, MAUIMØON, Kofee Bean, Ess thee Legend, and AD DJ, who will all benefit from Virgin’s global network, the company said.

“RainLabs is a well-established entity with a deep understanding of Africa’s music landscape,” Virgin Music Nigeria Managing Director Olukorede ‘Kay’ Ikazoboh said.

“At Virgin Music Group, we are proud to collaborate with a company of this caliber. Together, we aim to harness RainLabs’ full potential and continue to develop innovative pathways for African artists to shine globally.”

Albert Donkor, the co-founder and lead of RainLabs, added that the partnership “marks an exciting chapter” for African music.

“Virgin Music Group’s proven track record and global reach align perfectly with our mission at RainLabs. We trust this is the right time to elevate African talent to new heights and are eager to see the impact this collaboration will bring,” he said.

Virgin says the new partnership “enhances RainLabs’ ability to reach over 128 digital streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, YouTube Music, and Audiomack.”

Virgin expanded into Africa in 2021, when predecessor company Ingrooves acquired South Africa-based distributor Electromode.

Since then, Virgin has been steadily expanding its presence on the continent, notably with the opening of an African division of Virgin Artist & Label Services in 2022. At launch, the division had more than 15,000 titles, 50 label partners, and 100+ artists from more than 25 African countries.

Universal Music Africa Managing Director Franck Kacou said at the time the company’s goal was to “make African music a showcase of all that Africa and its diaspora can offer the world.”

“Nigeria has become a hugely important creative hub, producing some of the most exciting music anywhere in the world,” Ikazoboh said in 2023, when Virgin tapped her to lead the Nigerian operation.Music Business Worldwide