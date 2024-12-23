Vevo DSCVR Artists To Watch: 2025: Shallipopi, Diss Gacha, TZ da Coronel

With 2025 now literally closer than it has ever been, MBW presents the final batch of artists tipped to make it big next year courtesy of Vevo’s DSCVR Artists To Watch list…

SHALLIPOPI

Jodeci Rampasard, Senior Music & Talent Manager, UK: “Shallipopi has had an incredible 2024, from delivering worldwide hits like Cast to sold-out tours. We’re super-excited to see his continued trajectory and all that 2025 brings.”

Shallipopi added: “Thank you to Vevo for supporting my music and highlighting me as an Artist To Watch. Creating my DSCVR video was an amazing experience, and it’s an honor to be featured alongside incredible artists. This is for all the Plutomanians—your support means the world to me.”

DISS GACHA

Chiara Bonarrigo, Music & Talent Partnership Lead, Italy: “Bringing the American West Coast vibes into the Italian culture, Diss Gacha is defining a new and recognizable aesthetic in the Italian rap scene through his dry and pressing metric, sound symbolism, and adlibs.”

Added Bonarrigo: “His talent has been also acknowledged by Wiz Khalifa, who features in Diss Gacha’s track “Mississippi Drive”, highlighting his international potential. His stage energy is contagious and we’re so happy to have him as part of our 2025 DSCVR ATW campaign!”

Diss Gacha said: “I’m really grateful to be part of the Vevo ATW Campaign. Grazie, thank you, to the whole Vevo team for supporting me and my music. It is such an honour to be on stage as one of Vevo’s 2025 DSCVR Artists to Watch.”

TZ DA CORONEL

Naomi Pitt, Digital Marketing & Label Relations, Brazil: “I am thrilled that TZ da Coronel is partnering with Vevo for Artists to Watch, as his creativity and powerful lyricism capture the heartbeat of Brazilian culture while expanding the bounds of storytelling.

“His distinctive voice and dynamic style make him the perfect artist to elevate Brazilian music on the global stage, marking an exciting step in celebrating and amplifying its worldwide impact.”

TZ da Coronel said: “I was very excited [about ATW] because, in addition to being a way to further expand my career — and everything that contributes is always welcome — I also really enjoyed the experience and the reception from the professionals who were there that day.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my fans’ reactions when the videos are released, and I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in this: my fans for always supporting me and helping me grow, as well as the entire Vevo team for the invitation and the warm welcome.”Music Business Worldwide