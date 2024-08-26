TIDAL launches tool for US songwriters to claim and manage their work

Block-owned music streaming service TIDAL has rolled out new tools that will enable US-based indie songwriters to claim their music and track its usage to ensure they’re being paid correctly.

Starting on Monday (August 26), the new tools will be available at TIDAL Artist Home, a portal the company launched last year that enables artists to manage their presence on the platform.

To make the tools a reality, TIDAL partnered with AllTrack, a performance rights organization (PRO) launched in 2019 to serve independent artists.

Within TIDAL Artist Home, songwriters will be able to organize their IPI, PRO and publisher information in one place. They’ll also be prompted to sign up for mechanical royalties through The Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC). Artists signing up with a PRO for the first time will be able to register with AllTrack.

Songwriters will be able to view and manage their writing credits and metadata to ensure all their works are correctly matched and registered, helping them to earn money, TIDAL said.

“To begin collecting royalties on their songs, creators need to sign up with the proper rights organizations – altogether a confusing process for most.” Hayden Bower, AllTrack

They will be able to view their work in three categories: completed works, works without recordings, and unmatched works.

The idea is to simplify the often confusing process of navigating collecting societies, publishing platforms, royalty management services and streaming services that writers have to go through to get paid all the royalties they are due.

“To begin collecting royalties on their songs, creators need to sign up with the proper rights organizations – altogether a confusing process for most,” AllTrack Founder and CEO Hayden Bower said.

“We are proud to partner with TIDAL to introduce new AllTrack technology that makes registering for performing rights and getting paid as simple as possible for creators.”

“As a songwriter who produces my own music, the new TIDAL songwriter tool makes a noticeable difference by giving me a straight-forward look at my catalog to make sure I’m getting accurate royalties”, singer/songwriter Sabrina Song said in a statement.

“The ability to manage my works in one place really allows me to focus more on making music.”

Agustina Sacerdote, Global Head of Product at TIDAL, added: “Creating music sustainably in today’s world is difficult, especially for songwriters who need to establish and manage their identities in order to receive recognition and fulfill their earning potential.

“At TIDAL we’re committed to supporting early stage and self-managed songwriters with handling their careers independently. For songwriters, a TIDAL profile is a simpler way to understand and confidently manage their credits to get compensated correctly.”

“Creating music sustainably in today’s world is difficult, especially for songwriters who need to establish and manage their identities in order to receive recognition and fulfill their earning potential.” Agustina Sacerdote, TIDAL

TIDAL’s new tools are the latest in a series of improvements the streaming service is making to help artists.

As part of its TIDAL Artist Home, the streaming service launched a new “Collabs” tool last fall that enables artists to message each other and set up collaborations. The tool also provides recommendations to creators on “creatively-compatible artists.”Music Business Worldwide