Three Norwegian labels merge to form Sounds Like Gold label, partnering with Virgin Music Group

Three independent record labels in Norway have merged to create a new label group called Sounds Like Gold, led by Norwegian industry veteran Helge Westbye, and formed in partnership with Virgin Music Group.

The merger of Propeller Recordings, Indie Recordings, and 777 Music brings together a roster of artists that includes boy pablo, Highasakite, Gåte and Jan Eggum. In addition to providing distribution, marketing, administration and creative services to artists in Norway, the combined entity has also taken over operations of the record label Grappa, along with its affiliates. Grappa’s founder, Helge Westbye, has joined Sounds Like Gold as Chairman.

“This feels like a perfect solution for the continuation of Grappa’s legacy. I’m very confident that Grappa will be taken care of in the best possible way, while I stay on as owner,” said Westbye.

Meanwhile, Erlend Gjerde, Chairperson of independent label association FONO, has been named Sounds Like Gold’s General Manager. Gjerde previously served as Managing Director at Indie Distribution and Country Manager of Believe Digital Norway.

Gjerde said the label group’s deep catalog — which covers 40 years of Norwegian music history in genres spanning pop, alternative, rock, metal, jazz, folk, classical, children’s music and more — is crucial in a market increasingly dominated by top-20 focused major labels.

“The resources, freedom and community we have at Sounds Like Gold allow us to think long term and give artists the space and support to develop – something that we see competitors shying away from in favor of opportunistic thinking,” said Gjerde.

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Sounds Like Gold also brings together an expanded management team that includes 777 Music founders and former heads of Virgin Music Group’s Nordic operation Kristine Bjørnstad and Tim Dunham. Bjørnstad and Dunham previously led INgrooves Music Group’s Nordic operation before Virgin Music Group integrated INgrooves’ global platform and patented marketing technology within its operations.

Bjørnstad said: “We are very excited to continue to build on an already close relationship with Virgin Music Group who have been a key partner for several of our labels in their development. Virgin’s new structure and vision is very aligned with our group’s goals of providing best in class artist partnerships.”

Chris Haaland, Country Manager Norway, Virgin Music Group, said, “This is a tremendous partnership for us to be able to support real growth and innovation in the independent recording community in Norway. We at Virgin Music Group believe that Sounds Like Gold has the potential to be a real game changer in this market.”

Nick Roden, Co-President of Virgin Music Group Europe, added, “This group of labels represent a powerhouse creative team of executives and artists in a very important region of the world. We are looking forward to working with them to grow their business in Norway and in the rest of the world over the coming months.”

