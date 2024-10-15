Takeshi Okada appointed President and CEO of Warner Music Japan

Takeshi Okada has been appointed as the new President and CEO of Warner Music Japan.

He joins Warner Music from EMI Records Japan, a Universal Music Group label, where he served as Managing Director since 2018.

There, he supported the success of artists such as singer-songwriter Yumi Matsutoya and rock band Mrs. GREEN APPLE.

Okada’s career also includes over 10 years at Universal Music Japan, where he was instrumental in shaping digital marketing strategies and adapting to the streaming-dominated landscape.

Effective December 2, Okada will report to Simon Robson, who is overseeing Warner Music Group‘s recorded business in the APAC region until a permanent appointee is named.

Okada succeeds Kaz Kobayashi, who announced last month that he would be stepping down from the President and CEO roles.

Kobayashi has been President of Warner Music Japan since 2014, playing a key role in the careers of artists such as Aimyon, THE YELLOW MONKEY, Kobukuro, TWICE, MISAMO and ONE OK ROCK.

The leadership transition will be supported by Dr Kenji Kitatani, the recently appointed Chairman of Warner Music Japan.

“I’m excited to take on the leadership of Warner Music Japan at such a pivotal time in its evolution and it’s an honor to succeed Kaz Kobayashi, who was known throughout the industry as an artists’ champion,” said Takeshi Okada.

Added Okada: “We have hugely ambitious growth plans in this fast-changing market and I’m dedicated to driving Warner Music Japan’s evolution, ensuring it consistently grows and prospers.”

Simon Robson said: “It’s great news that the highly respected Takeshi Okada has agreed to run our business in Japan as we accelerate our growth plans in the world’s second largest music market.

“I know that Kaz and Kenji will work with him to ensure a smooth leadership transition. These appointments show we are serious about expanding our operations in this vitality important market.”

Kaz Kobayashi’s exit from the company follows the departure of Kazuhiro Shimada, who stepped down as Chief Operating Officer of Warner Music Japan in July.

He joined the company in November 2022 from Amazon Music Japan, where he served as Director & General Manager.

The leadership shift at Warner Music Japan follows recent changes within the broader Warner Music Group. These include the departures of Kevin Liles as CEO of 300 Elektra Entertainment, Max Lousada as WMG’s CEO of Recorded Music, and Julie Greenwald as Chairman of Atlantic Music Group at the end of September.

