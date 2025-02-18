Warner Music signs global deal with Japanese group PSYCHIC FEVER

Warner Music Group (WMG) has secured a worldwide recording deal with Japanese dance and vocal group PSYCHIC FEVER.

The group, which made its debut in 2022 under LDH JAPAN, is signed to Warner Music Japan in partnership with 10K Projects in the US. PSYCHIC FEVER has already established a strong presence in Japan and has seen rapid growth in Southeast Asian markets, particularly in the Philippines and Thailand.

Their first single under the Warner Music label is scheduled for release in June 2025.

To mark the signing, PSYCHIC FEVER performed a showcase at WMG’s Los Angeles office during their ongoing six-city US tour. The show featured performances of their hit songs, including Just Like Dat, Paradise, and What’s Happenin’.

“PSYCHIC FEVER really blew us away with their incredible performance. The group has been exploding in Asia and the 10K team is excited to play its part in connecting them with a wider audience in America and around the world,” said Molly McLachlan, Co-President, 10K Projects.

Warner Music Japan‘s President and CEO, Takeshi Okada, said: “We are delighted that PSYCHIC FEVER has chosen Warner Music as a partner for their new challenge on the global stage.

“As the unique evolution of Japanese music culture continues to attract significant attention worldwide, we remain committed to bringing the music of Japanese artists to audiences around the globe.”

The global partnership with WMG includes plans for cross-border collaborations and advanced digital marketing strategies to expand the group’s international presence.

“With Warner Music Group’s support, we are excited to take on new challenges and make even greater strides in the international music scene.” Hiroyuki Igarashi, LDH Japan

Hiroyuki Igarashi, Chairman, CEO, and CCO of LDH Japan, added: “PSYCHIC FEVER is a group formed with the goal of making an impact on the global stage.

“With Warner Music Group’s support, we are excited to take on new challenges and make even greater strides in the international music scene.”

The signing comes as Japanese music continues to gain international recognition. According to data from Luminate, in 2023, Japanese language music saw its market share of the world’s Top 10,000 streaming tracks increase to 2.1% from 1.3% in 2022.

Aside from Warner Music, other major music companies like Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music Group have also sharpened their focus on Japanese music and artists. In November, Manubu Tsujino, President of Sony Music Labels, the recorded music division of Sony Music Entertainment Japan, said that “for Japanese music to make its way into the global market, synergy with anime is crucial.”

Universal Music Japan, a division of Universal Music Group, announced last week that it had acquired a majority stake in Japanese music company A-Sketch, which operates as both an artist management business and a record label. It is home to popular Japanese artists, including Saucy Dog, Flumpool, and Ayumu Imazu.

Warner Music’s new partnership with 10K Projects comes over a year after the two companies entered into a joint venture. The deal saw 10K Projects becoming a standalone label within the WMG ecosystem, bringing its roster and team into the WMG fold.

