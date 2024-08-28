Dr. Kenji Kitatani appointed Chairman of Warner Music Japan

Warner Music Japan has appointed Dr. Kenji Kitatani, currently the Chairman of sports media company DAZN Japan, as its new Chairman.

DAZN is a sports streaming and entertainment company owned by Access Industries, which also majority owns Warner Music Group, as well as Deezer, which struck a multi-market partnership with DAZN two weeks ago.

Dr Kitatani is a veteran in the media and entertainment sectors, with over four decades of experience that spans corporate leadership and academia.

His career began in academia, where he held faculty positions at Washington State University and Indiana University. In the 1980s, he transitioned into the broadcasting industry, where he served in senior international executive roles at Nippon Television Network and Tokyo Broadcasting System.

In 1989, he was appointed as a Board Director of Tokyo Dome Corporation and President of its American subsidiaries in New York. In the late 1990s, Dr Kitatani joined Sony Corporation, where he concurrently held positions including Executive Officer and Executive Vice President of Sony Corporation of America.

His leadership extended into the music industry when he served as President of Japanese independent music entertainment conglomerate Avex International Holdings from 2011 to 2017. During his tenure, he led Avex’s subsidiaries across key markets in Asia, including China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan, as well as Hawaii.

After leaving Avex, Dr Kitatani served as Executive Vice President, Asia, and Executive Director for Japan at sports and entertainment company AEG. He also took up advisory roles at companies like Broadmedia, Mitsubishi, and NTT Docomo. Last year, he took on the Chairmanship of DAZN Japan.

In addition to his corporate experience, Dr Kitatani is an academic. He is currently a Professor and Director at the Institute for Content and Technology Integration at the Kanazawa Institute of Technology. He has also served as a Distinguished Professor at Washington State University and contributes as a regular columnist for Forbes Japan.

We’ve achieved a lot in the last decade at Warner Music Japan, but our industry never stands still and we need to continue to adapt if we are to keep being the first choice for our country’s most exciting artists.” Kaz Kobayashi, Warner Music Japan

In his new role as Warner Music Japan’s chairman, Dr Kitatani will collaborate closely with Kazuyuki ‘Kaz’ Kobayashi, President & CEO of Warner Music Japan, to expand the company’s influence in Japan, the world’s second-largest music market.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Kitatani said: “This is an exciting time in the Japanese music industry. I am delighted to take up this new role at Warner Music, working with Kaz on the continuing evolution of the company as we build the most forward-thinking label in the Japanese market.”

Kaz Kobayashi adds: “I am delighted to welcome Dr Kenji Kitatani to Warner Music and am pleased that such a distinguished executive has agreed to take on this challenge. We’ve achieved a lot in the last decade at Warner Music Japan, but our industry never stands still and we need to continue to adapt if we are to keep being the first choice for our country’s most exciting artists.”

The development marks the latest executive move at Warner Music Japan after its Chief Operating Officer Kazhuiro Shimada left his role last month. He took on that role in November 2022.

Music Business Worldwide