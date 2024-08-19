Sony Music Germany boss Patrick Mushatsi-Kareba to exit; Christoph Behm named as new CEO for GSA region

Patrick Mushatsi-Kareba, Sony Music‘s CEO in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria (GSA), is departing the company at the end of August.

Sony Music announced the exec’s departure today (August 19).

Mushatsi-Kareba will be replaced by Christoph Behm, who has been promoted to CEO of Sony Music GSA, effective September 1, 2024.

Reporting to Daniel Lieberberg, President, Sony Music Continental Europe and Africa, Christoph Behm will continue to be based in Berlin and will now oversee the GSA region’s strategy and operations.

A 13-year veteran of Sony Music GSA, Behm most recently held the role of Senior Vice President of the Commercial Division for the GSA company where, according to SME, he has “run a large team, including the successful Family Entertainment business”.

Sony Music says that over the past two years, his responsibility has increased to manage the company’s Catalog division alongside his oversight of the sales and streaming teams.

Behm began his career with Sony Music in 2011 as a digital sales manager. He worked with the company’s artists and catalog to market their music across various digital service providers (DSP).

As the company’s first key account manager for Spotify, he rose to become Head of Streaming for the GSA region in 2016.

Behm succeeds Patrick Mushatsi-Kareba, who was appointed CEO of Sony Music GSA in January 2018, following the departure of former Sony Music Germany boss Philip Ginthör.

Mushatsi-Kareba joined Sony Music from Universal Music Germany where he had been General Manager of Marketing & Digital since 2016.

Commenting on Behm’s promotion, Lieberberg said: “Christoph has played an important role building and expanding our business across this region during the streaming era.

“He has worked closely with our artists to bring their music to new fans in innovative ways and has embraced continuous industry change to create opportunity despite rapidly shifting paradigms and business models.

“Christoph’s deep understanding of our DSP partners and creativity as a leader for nearly 10 years will serve him well in his new role as we always work to adapt for the future.”

Behm added: “It fills me with pride to now lead the company that I have served in various roles for so many years.

"I can't wait to get started with the excellent team at Sony Music GSA and bring out the best for our artists every day. We are at another exciting time for our industry, and I look forward with great confidence to this next chapter for Sony Music GSA."