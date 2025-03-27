Sony Music forms record label joint venture with Tiger Baby Films in latest move in India

Sony Music Entertainment (SME) India has formed a joint venture with a prominent Indian film production house to launch a record label with the goal of “nurturing emerging talent, fostering creative storytelling, and building connections between artists, audiences, and brands.”

Tiger Baby Records, as the new label is known, is led by founders Reema Kagti, a director and screenwriter known for her films Talaash and Gold, along with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, known for Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, and Gully Boy, and singer/songwriter Ankur Tewari.

Akhtar and Kaghti founded film production company Tiger Baby Films in 2015.

One of Tiger Baby Records’ first projects is a partnership with jewelry brand Tanishq, featuring a wedding song composed by Abhishek-Ananya and performed by Poorvi Koutish. The accompanying music video was directed by Kagti.

The label also recently released the soundtrack to Superboys of Malegaon, a movie based on the life of filmmaker Nasir Shaikh. The soundtrack was composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics from screenwriter, poet, and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who is also Zoya Akhtar’s father.

“Tiger Baby Records represents a new era of music in India, where compelling storytelling and groundbreaking collaborations take center stage,” SME India Managing Director Vinit Thakkar said in a statement on Thursday (March 27).

“We are thrilled to be part of this journey, pushing boundaries and bringing fresh, authentic voices to the forefront of the industry and are excited to partner with Zoya, Reema, and Ankur, who have an exceptional track record in music and creative storytelling.”

Zoya Akhtar added: “Music has always been a vital part of our storytelling, and with Tiger Baby Records, we want the music to be the main story. Partnering with Sony Music India allows us to bring our vision to life and provide a platform for indie, homegrown talent to shine.”

“This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for us at Tiger Baby,” Reema Kagti said.

“With Tiger Baby Records, we aim to delve into the diverse soundscapes of the subcontinent and represent them globally. By collaborating with brands and upcoming artists, we hope to have this music reach a large audience.”

Ankur Tewari, the Music Supervisor at Tiger Baby Films, added: “Tiger Baby Records is all about fostering an environment where creativity thrives. I’m thrilled to be a part of this journey where we get to build a legacy with artists who are using the power of their voice to express freely.”

Tiger Baby Records is also set to launch what it dubs the “City Sessions” Initiative, in collaboration with Mumbai’s Island City Studios. The program aims to provide a space for artists to collaborate and experiment in “a dynamic, unfiltered environment,” according to a press release on Thursday.

“City Sessions will offer singer-songwriters the opportunity to refine their craft, collaborate with established artists in the studio, and connect with wider audiences,” Tiger Baby Records said.

The JV with Tiger Baby is the latest in a series of moves made by Sony Music in India’s rapidly growing music industry.

Among those moves was a 2022 JV between Sony Music and Sony Pictures to form Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India (SETVI), focused on “ventures for media talent in India.”

In 2023, Sony Music Publishing struck a global deal with India’s Big Bang Music, under which SMP administers and promotes Big Bang’s music globally.

The same year, SMP struck a deal with Tips Music, a rightsholder with more than 30,000 tracks including soundtracks to various popular Bollywood movies of the 1990s and 2000s. SMP renewed and expanded that deal earlier this year.

Last year, SME India formed a partnership with Mumbai-based film and web series production company Maddock Films to produce music projects including soundtracks and indie pop singles.

Meanwhile, Sony Music Group’s artist services company AWAL expanded into India in 2023 with the acquisition of digital music platform OKListen. Earlier this month, AWAL named Amazon alumnus Aniket Parpillewar its new Head for India and South Asia.

Sony Music also recently acquired a major catalog in India from Eros.Music Business Worldwide