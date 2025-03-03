Sony Music Publishing renews exclusive global deal with India’s Tips Music

India’s Tips Music and Sony Music Publishing have expanded their global publishing partnership first signed in 2023.

The expanded multi-year deal grants SMP extended rights to Tips Music’s catalog, which features over 32,000 tracks across 24 languages representing what’s claimed to be “some of India’s most beloved film soundtracks and popular music”.

The deal encompasses administration, synchronization, and expanded promotion of Tips Music’s repertoire across global digital platforms.

The renewal includes the addition of YouTube (worldwide, excluding India) as a key platform for international publishing exploitation of Tips Music’s catalog.

According to a press release issued on Monday (March 3), the strategic renewal “reinforces both companies’ commitment to amplifying the global presence of Indian music, particularly as Bollywood soundtracks continue to gain momentum in international markets”.

Tips Music said on Monday that it plans to “invest heavily” and release 12-15 Bollywood/ Regional film albums per year.

The company also said that it has a slate of independent music releases under the Tips Originals brand.

Mumbai-headquartered Tips Music, formerly Tips Industries, recently reported a surge in revenue in its latest fiscal quarter, as well as growth in its YouTube subscriber base.

For the third quarter of its fiscal 2025 (calendar Q4, ending December 31, 2024), Tips reported revenue of INR ₹777 million, equal to USD $9.2 million at the average exchange rate for the quarter. That marks a 20% jump from the same period a year earlier.

The company recently inked a direct deal with TikTok to bring Tips’ music catalog to the platform’s users worldwide (excluding China and India).

Guy Henderson, President, International at Sony Music Publishing, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Kumar and his team at Tips.

“Tips’ exceptional growth has been a constant factor over many years. Sony Music Publishing looks forward to an exciting future with Tips with their continued growth and success around the world.”

Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Music Ltd, added: “Building on the success of our initial partnership with Sony Music Publishing, this renewal marks an exciting evolution in our global publishing business.

“In just over a year of collaboration, we’ve seen remarkable growth in our international music usage, with our songs finding new listeners across continents.

“Adding YouTube as a platform opens significant new avenues for our artists and catalogs to reach audiences worldwide.”

Dinraj Shetty, Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing India, said: “Our strengthened partnership and renewed collaboration with Tips Music marks a new era of growth and global impact.

“By combining their iconic catalog with our publishing expertise, we are committed to bringing the soul of Indian music to audiences worldwide.”

Hari Nair, CEO of Tips Music Ltd, added: “Sony Music Publishing has the best teams and world-class reporting systems, allowing Tips to monitor publishing revenues.

“The enhanced agreement with SMP enables us to leverage their unparalleled international network of partners and societies globally.

"The addition of YouTube should drive significant growth in our international publishing revenues."