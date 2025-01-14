The Czech Republic generated $50m in streaming revenues in 2023. Now Sony Music has acquired one of the region’s leading indie labels.

Sony Music Entertainment has acquired Supraphon, one of the Czech Republic’s longest-established record companies.

The Czech music company – founded in 1932 – brings with it a catalog spanning genres from classical and jazz through to pop, rock and spoken word.

Daniel Lieberberg, President of Sony Music Entertainment Continental Europe and Africa, confirmed the deal today (January 14).

According to IFPI data, the Czech Republic’s recorded music industry generated $84.1 million in 2023, with streaming accounting for $50.5 million of this figure – representing 60.1% of the market.

That streaming number was up 18.1% year-on-year.

Current Supraphon MD Libor Holeček will continue to run the company post-acquisition, while Martin Kudla stays on as Executive Director.

Iva Milerová, previously Chairwoman of Supraphon’s Board of Directors, will remain with the company in an advisory role.

Supraphon brings to Sony a roster including Karel Gott, Lucie Bílá, and Marek Ztracený, plus classical artists such as the Pavel Haas Quartet and the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra.

The influence of domestic repertoire in the territory is evidenced by the fact that Czech-language artists claimed seven of the territory’s Top 10 albums in 2023.

Sony said today that the acquisition represents a significant expansion of the company’s presence in Central Europe.

“Supraphon is a cornerstone of Czech music heritage, with an invaluable catalog and a commitment to promoting Czech and Slovak talent that aligns perfectly with Sony Music’s dedication to artist development.” Daniel Lieberberg

Speaking about the acquisition, Lieberberg said: “Supraphon is a cornerstone of Czech music heritage, with an invaluable catalog and a commitment to promoting Czech and Slovak talent that aligns perfectly with Sony Music’s dedication to artist development.

“We are proud to welcome Supraphon to the company and look forward to empowering local artists with our global expertise, resources, and reach. Together, we will celebrate and elevate Czech music on the international stage.”

Sony’s Supraphon deal marks the company’s latest M&A move in Europe.

Last month, it acquired Cobalt Music, one of Greece’s most prominent independent music labels. The investment marked the re-establishment of Sony Music Entertainment Greece.

The company’s recent deals follow comments made about Sony’s M&A strategy by Sony Music Group Chairman Rob Stringer during his presentation at Sony Group’s annual Business Segment Meeting in May 2024. “We are undoubtedly the most aggressive major music group in M&A over the last three years,” said Stringer.

Sony’s M&A strategy has also focused on emerging markets. Stringer disclosed in May that Sony Music had “recently bought top Spanish independent label Altafonte” and added that “we are now through the second year of our integration of the Brazilian label Som Livre.”

Brazil’s competition watchdog CADE (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica), approved Sony Music’s $255 million acquisition of Som Livre, the owner of Brazil’s biggest domestic record label, in 2022.Music Business Worldwide