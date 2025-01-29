Hiroki Totoki named new CEO of Sony Group; Kenichiro Yoshida to remain as Chairman

Big news from Sony Music Group‘s parent company, Sony Group in Japan:

Hiroki Totoki, who has led Sony Group Corporation’s growth in entertainment content, has been named the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2025.

Current CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, who was appointed in February 2018, will remain as Chairman.

Hiroki Totoki previously served as President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer since 2023. He will retain his position as President while adding the CEO responsibilities.

The appointment was unanimously approved by Sony’s Board of Directors following a proposal from current CEO Yoshida.

The leadership change comes as Sony continues its transformation from a traditional electronics manufacturer to a global entertainment and technology giant.

As part of the reorganization, Sony said it will introduce a new management structure with clearer role definitions.

The company will designate leaders of major business units as “Business CEOs” and those overseeing group-wide functions as “Chief Officers.”

The following Chief Officers were announced alongside Totoki’s promotion:

Lin Tao will become Sony’s first female Chief Financial Officer

will become Sony’s first female Chief Financial Officer Toshimoto Mitomo will continue as Chief Strategy Officer

will continue as Chief Strategy Officer Tsuyoshi Kodera remains Chief Digital Officer

remains Chief Digital Officer Yasuhiro Ito takes on the new role of Chief People Officer

takes on the new role of Chief People Officer Hiroaki Kitano has been appointed Chief Technology Fellow

Outgoing CEO Yoshida said he proposed Totoki’s appointment based on his achievements since being appointed President and COO in April 2023.

“Totoki has been a key member of the management team ever since I became President and CEO in April 2018. He spearheaded growth strategies for the Sony Group, such as our investments in content IP and semiconductors, and is a leader capable of shaping our vision and strategy for future growth. Going forward, I will support Totoki as he leads his new management team,” Yoshida said.

Commenting on his appointment, Totoki said, “I am incredibly honored and humbled to have been entrusted with the important role of President and CEO. At the same time, I am looking forward to working as CEO with our approximately 110,000 employees to further evolve and grow Sony.”

Totoki expressed his commitment to building on the company’s success and advancing Sony’s “Creative Entertainment Vision” announced in May 2024. The strategy outlines Sony’s plans over the next 10 years.

Sony Group is the parent company of Sony Music Group, the umbrella company for Sony’s recorded music and publishing operations outside of Japan.

As such, it houses both Sony Music Entertainment (home to Columbia, Epic, RCA and other labels) as well as the world’s biggest music publishing company, Sony Music Publishing (led by Chairman/CEO Jon Platt).

Sony Music Group (SMG) launched on August 1, 2019, and is run by its Chairman, Rob Stringer – who is also CEO of Sony Music Entertainment.

The move brought the company in line with the other majors, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, both of which also house recorded music and publishing entities as Sony’s competitors.

SMG reports directly into Sony Corporation in Tokyo.Music Business Worldwide