SESAC Performing Rights and New Music USA launch additional 3-year commitment to Reel Change: The Fund For Diversity In Film Scoring

SESAC Performing Rights and New Music USA have announced continued funding for Reel Change: The Fund for Diversity in Film Scoring.

Reel Change is a grant and mentorship program for composers of diverse backgrounds who have been marginalized in film composition, backed by SESAC Performing Rights and composer Christophe Beck, and administered by New Music USA.

The fund, first established in 2020, has been renewed for another three years.

It supports film projects currently in production, where additional funding and mentoring would help composers at a pivotal moment in their careers.

Four to six grants averaging $20,000 will be allocated each year of the program. Supportable expenses include composer compensation, musician fees, recording and sound mastering fees, studio expenses, orchestration, production equipment, and more. In its first five years, Reel Change has supported 29 grantees and has granted over $450,000 in funding.

Erin Collins, Senior Vice President of TV/Film at SESAC Performing Rights, said: “We’re thrilled to continue our work with New Music USA to progress the world of film scoring and to advocate for underrepresented voices.

Added Collins: “At SESAC Performing Rights, we strongly believe in the mission of this fund and are eager to build upon the successes that have occurred since Reel Change started five years ago.”

Vanessa Reed, President & CEO of New Music USA, added: “New Music USA is proud to continue our collaboration with SESAC Performing Rights and Christophe Beck as delivery partners for the Reel Change fund.”

Added Reed: “We are grateful for this robust support of composers from backgrounds historically underrepresented in film scoring and we believe that the continuation of this program will help strengthen the soundtracks of films today and in the future.”

2023 Reel Change grantee Chanell Crichlow, said: “The Reel Change Film Fund was a huge financial help in bringing the score for Sleep Training to a new level. The best part is the mentorship I received as part of the program.

“It allowed me to hone in on my craft and see more clearly how to use different tools to shape the scene and the score. It was priceless to show my work and get feedback; it significantly improved my score and boosted my confidence as a film composer.”

Applications are reviewed on a rolling timeline by an advisory board made up of leading composers of film music, including Christophe Beck, Jongnic “JB” Bontemps, Kris Bowers, Miriam Cutler, Chanda Dancy, Vivek Maddala, Tony Morales, Carlos Rafael Rivera, and Pinar Toprak.

Members of this advisory board will offer additional support and mentorship for grantees.

To apply and learn more about the 29 Reel Change Fund recipients as well as the advisory board, visit: Reel Change: Fund for Diversity in Film Scoring – New Music USA.