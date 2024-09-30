YouTube users in the US have reported being unable to access music videos from several popular artists including Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Nirvana, Bob Dylan, Green Day, Mariah Carey, and R.E.M. since Saturday (September 28).

The development stems from an ongoing dispute between YouTube and performing rights organization SESAC, according to YouTube’s statements to the press and on social media.

“We have held good faith negotiations with SESAC to renew our existing deal. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we were unable to reach an equitable agreement before its expiration,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement to MBW.

“We take copyright very seriously and as a result, content represented by SESAC is no longer available on YouTube in the US. We are in active conversations with SESAC and are hoping to reach a new deal as soon as possible.”

SESAC, which represents over 35,000 artists and publishers, is one of the three major performing rights organizations in the US alongside ASCAP and BMI. These organizations are responsible for collecting royalties and protecting copyrights on behalf of songwriters and music publishers. But unlike its rivals, SESAC is a for-profit entity.

SESAC claims its commercial nature allows it to “drive efficiency in licensing for music users.”

Meanwhile, a source “close to the situation” reportedly told Variety that YouTube’s recent action may be a strategic move in its ongoing negotiations with SESAC as the previous deal between the two parties does not expire until next week.

Users have expressed frustration online. YouTube’s official support account on X has responded to complaints, saying, “[W]e understand this is a difficult situation and our teams continue to work on reaching a renewal agreement.”

This is not the first time that there’s been a standoff between YouTube and a collection society.

In 2009, UK-based songwriter ad publisher collection society PRS signed a licensing deal with YouTube that saw thousands of music videos return to the service following a dispute lasting several months.

In 2016, YouTube and German collection society GEMA reached a licensing agreement following a dispute lasting seven years.

MBW has reached out to SESAC for comment.

Music Business Worldwide