YouTube and performing rights organization SESAC have reached a license agreement.

The deal follows the news over the weekend that some music videos from several popular artists, including Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Nirvana, Bob Dylan, Green Day, Mariah Carey, and more, were blocked in the US.

That content was removed by YouTube in the US due to a licensing dispute between the platform and SESAC.

YouTube said in a statement published via social media over the weekend its deal with SESAC had “expired without an agreement on renewal conditions despite our best efforts”.

That dispute has now been resolved. SESAC said today (September 30) that it has struck a deal with YouTube “to equitably compensate SESAC’s songwriters and publishers for the use of their music”.

According to Scott Jungmichel, President & COO of SESAC Performing Rights, during SESAC’s negotiations with YouTube, its “affiliates’ works were unilaterally removed” by YouTube ahead of their contract end date of October 1, 2024.

SESAC and YouTube have now confirmed, however, that those music videos will be restored on the platform with the new deal in place.

YouTube said in a statement published to social media earlier today that it will be reinstating the missing content “over the next day or two”.

“We’re happy to share that YouTube has reached a deal with SESAC.” YouTube

Said YouTube: “If you’re in the United States ➡️ we’re happy to share that YouTube has reached a deal with SESAC. Content (that was previously blocked) will be restored across YouTube services over the next day or two. We appreciate all your patience.”

In a statement issued to MBW this afternoon, Scott Jungmichel, President & COO, SESAC Performing Rights, said: “We have reached an agreement with YouTube to equitably compensate SESAC’s songwriters and publishers for the use of their music.”

“We appreciate the support and patience of our affiliates, as well as the artists who perform those songs.” Scott Jungmichel, SESAC Performing Rights

Added Jungmichel: “We appreciate the support and patience of our affiliates, as well as the artists who perform those songs.

“During our negotiations with YouTube, our affiliates’ works were unilaterally removed by YouTube ahead of the contract end date of October 1, 2024. YouTube has begun the process of reinstating videos featuring these songs.”

SESAC is the second oldest Performing Rights Organization operating in the US, and is a for-profit entity.

SESAC represents the rights of over 30,000 songwriters and film composers including artists such as Adele, Burna Boy, Christophe Beck, Rosanne Cash, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Lalah Hathaway, Kesha, Gabriel Mann, R.E.M., and many more.

SESAC’s dispute with YouTube marks the latest standoff between the video streaming platform and a collection society.

In 2009, UK-based songwriter ad publisher collection society PRS signed a licensing deal with YouTube that saw thousands of music videos return to the service following a dispute lasting several months.

In 2016, YouTube and German collection society GEMA reached a licensing agreement following a dispute lasting seven years.Music Business Worldwide