Round Hill Music hires Katie Kowinski as Chief of Investor Relations & Business Development

Music rights investment firm Round Hill Music has appointed Katie Kowinski as Chief of Investor Relations and Business Development, targeting expansion of its investor network and capital raising efforts.

Kowinski brings over 20 years of experience in marketing strategies and investor relations, most recently from Raven Capital Management, where she was tasked with capital markets and fundraising initiatives, which included music IP strategies. She also previously held IR roles at venture capital firm Kairos Ventures and global investment firm Artisan Partners, among others.

At Round Hill, she will report directly to CEO Josh Gruss and work alongside Investor Relations Director Kellie Kirschner.

Round Hill, a private equity firm, manages a nearly $900 million portfolio of music rights, having successfully raised and deployed over $1.1 billion since its 2010 founding. The company owns nearly 200,000 songs from artists including Whitney Houston, Bruno Mars, Chaka Khan, Morgan Wallen, Goo Goo Dolls, Bryan Adams, Matchbox Twenty, The Killers, Meat Loaf, Madonna, and others.

“The opportunities in music rights investment are incredibly attractive, with a growing range of new ways to monetize and enhance the capital value of these irreplaceable assets,” said Josh Gruss, CEO at Round Hill Music LP.

“Round Hill prides itself as having been one of the first movers in the music rights investment space. This has enabled us to build a trusted reputation throughout the music industry while achieving numerous successful exits for our investors over the years. Katie’s extensive experience and relationships further strengthen our ability to unlock music’s exciting potential.”

Commenting on her appointment, Kowinski said, “Josh and the team at Round Hill have been trailblazers in the music rights investment space, making it the ideal place to increase my focus on this growing and differentiated asset class.

“I’m looking forward to putting my network, experience and expertise straight to work to help Round Hill meet its strategic ambitions and, alongside the team, to continue to deliver first rate returns on behalf of existing and new investors.”

Round Hill has an in-house team of music industry experts across London, Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York. The company actively manages its music catalogs to maximize income streams and asset value.

The firm recently strengthened its advisory team with the addition of Randy Jackson, a Grammy-winning producer and former American Idol judge, and music management veteran John Greenberg.

In October 2023, Round Hill completed a $469 million portfolio sale to Concord, marking its second exit opportunity for investors participating in Round Hill Fund I, originally launched in 2011.

