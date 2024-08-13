Roblox strikes deal with DistroKid – but indie artists won’t be paid any money from it

Revenues at gaming giant Roblox are soaring – forecast to hit $3.5 billion across the course of this year.

But indie artists hoping to earn any of that money for the use of their music on the platform might want to look away now.

Roblox has struck a new partnership with DistroKid, MBW has discovered. The pact enables DK’s artists to make their music available to Roblox’s 80 million daily active users.

Only there’s a catch. When said artists’ music is played on Roblox… they will be paid ZERO for the privilege.

Roblox has partnered with DistroKid to launch an invite-only beta program that lets independent artists opt-in to having their music distributed to the gaming platform.

As per the opt-in form, obtained by MBW, indie artists signing up for the beta program “are granting rights for Roblox developers to use [their] music on a gratis basis”.

Elsewhere on the opt-in form, artists are informed that “opting-in to the beta does not guarantee your music will be added to Roblox, which is at their discretion”.

Artists must also own 100% of their publishing rights and not be registered with a PRO such as ASCAP or BMI.

“DistroKid is always looking for new ways artists can be discovered and make their music available.” Amanda Ferri, DistroKid

MBW reached out to DistroKid for a comment about its new partnership with Roblox.

DistroKid’s VP Marketing, Amanda Ferri, told us in a statement: “DistroKid is always looking for new ways artists can be discovered and make their music available.”

Added Ferri: “Working with Roblox aligns perfectly with that mission. We’re stoked about our collaboration with Roblox and can’t wait to reveal more soon.”

Roblox has become particularly close with the music industry in recent years, as part of the wider convergence of the music and gaming worlds.

All three major music companies have been associated with in-game events, promotions and partnerships with and on the platform, such as Universal Music Group‘s Beat Galaxy music hub, Warner Music Group‘s Rhythm City and Sony Music‘s partnership with Roblox in 2021 to bring its artists to the metaverse. Warner Music Group invested in Roblox in January 2021.

In March, Universal and Republic Records launched a new product in Roblox dubbed Boombox, described as “an ad-supported portable music player” embedded in Roblox that allows labels to launch playlists and integrate them into the gaming space dynamically.

In June, STYNGR, a music-in-gaming platform, teamed up with Warner Music Group to offer ad-free radio stations directly within Roblox.

Elsewhere, in June 2021, a group of indie and major music publishers — via the NMPA — sued Roblox for over $200 million in damages in the US, alleging widespread copyright infringement by the company. The NMPA struck an agreement with Roblox in September of that year, and settled any previous claims against the platform.

DistroKid has previously claimed to be the “world’s largest distributor of independent music” and estimates that it distributes 30-40% of all new music in the world.

The company says that its platform is used by more than 2 million artists.

Three years ago, in August 2021, DistroKid accepted an investment from Insight Partners, which valued the distribution platform at USD $1.3 billion.

Following that transaction, Boston-based growth equity firm Silversmith Capital Partners, which led DistroKid’s first outside investment in 2018, retained “a meaningful ownership position” and remained on DistroKid’s board.

Spotify retained its minority stake in DistroKid when it received the Insight Partners investment; a few months later, SPOT offloaded two-thirds of its stake for $167 million.Music Business Worldwide