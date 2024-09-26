Rich Castillo joins Graduation as Head of A&R

Rich Castillo, a widely respected A&R veteran, has been named as the new Head of A&R at Graduation, a music and artist development company.

At Graduation, Castillo will report directly to founder/CEO Charlie Lycett, overseeing the company’s A&R strategy. Graduation represents artists like Brent Faiyaz, Nemzzz, Cash Cobain, and Sexyy Red. It recently secured success with Kairo Keyz‘s breakout song GANG.

The highlight of Castillo’s appointment is the launch of his own label, Lionbear Records, which will be distributed by Graduation’s label services arm.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Charlie and the team at Graduation. Charlie has built an incredible team of young execs that have driven the company so far. This next phase will make Graduation a destination for ambitious artists that want forward-thinking deals,” Castillo said.

Castillo brings experience from Polydor Records, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group’s Atlantic Records, and Universal Music UK label EMI Records.

Castillo held the position of Senior Director of A&R at Sony/ATV Music Publishing. There, he signed artists including Neave Applebaum, Pa Salieu, TMS, and Wayne Hector.

At Atlantic Records, Castillo signed artists like UK rapper Tion Wayne. He left his role at Atlantic in 2022 to join EMI when the company and Capitol united under a joint label. His tenure at EMI included serving as SVP of A&R, leading their A&R team and working on key projects such as Olivia Dean, Elton John, The Libertines, and more recently Chase & Status.

In an interview published by MBW in 2022, Castillo commented on what he looks for when he signs an act, saying, “Obviously talent is key. But I’m looking for ambition. I’m looking for a point of difference, and I’m also looking out for where the pain is gonna come from. What will be the problem? It’s about work ethic and ambition.”

Commenting on Castillo’s appointment at Graduation, Lycett said: “Rich brings a wealth of experience and creativity to Graduation. His track record speaks for itself, and we’re excited to have him on board as we continue to push boundaries and create new opportunities for artists.”

Music Business Worldwide