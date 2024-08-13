Charlotte Stahl promoted to Head of Artist & Label Partnerships EMEA at TikTok

Charlotte Stahl has been promoted to Head of Artist & Label Partnerships EMEA at ByteDance-owned short-form video and social platform TikTok.

The exec was previously TikTok’s Head of Music Operations DACH since October 2022 and an Artists Relations Manager prior to that. Stahl joined TikTok in August 2020.

Stahl’s new role will see her lead TikTok’s music partnerships team across Europe (ex UK), the Middle East, and North Africa.

Prior to joining TikTok in 2020, Germany-based Stahl was Strategic Partner Manager, Artist Development at YouTube in London from 2016.

Stahl also served as a Product Manager at Aviator Management in Hamburg between 2014 and 2015.

Prior to Aviator Management, Stahl was a Content Manager at Roba Publishing, and before that, the exec worked in Business Development and Digital Sales at Sony Music in Munich, Germany.

Stahl confirmed her promotion at TikTok in a statement posted to social media on Friday (August 9).

“This week marks my fourth anniversary at TikTok, and I am thrilled to announce that I have recently stepped up into the role of Head of Artist & Label Partnerships for EMEA,” said Stahl.

“After four incredible years focusing on the DACH region, I am excited to embark on this new chapter, leading our exceptional music partnerships team across Europe (ex UK), the Middle East, and North Africa.”

“I am excited to embark on this new chapter, leading our exceptional music partnerships team across Europe (ex UK), the Middle East, and North Africa.” Charlotte Stahl

Added Stahl: “Looking forward to more effectively supporting our key partners in the region, launching innovative artist campaigns, and helping great songs reach their full potential.

“I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey, especially my amazing team and long-term partners I am fortunate to work with and learn from every day.”

Music Business Worldwide