Nashville hitmaker Matt Alderman sells catalog to Anthem Entertainment

Anthem Entertainment has expanded its portfolio by acquiring the song catalog of platinum-selling Nashville-based songwriter Matt Alderman.

The company simultaneously signed Alderman to a publishing deal, Anthem said on Tuesday (November 19).

Alderman has crafted hit songs for numerous artists since rising to prominence in 2017. His breakthrough came with Jake Owen‘s Billboard Hot Country Songs hit Good Company.

The acquired catalog includes several platinum-selling singles that have topped the charts. The tracks include Dylan Scott‘s Nobody, which reached #1 on Mediabase Country Charts; Mitchell Tenpenny‘s platinum-certified Truth About You; and Dylan Smith‘s Can’t Have Mine (Find You A Girl), which dominated both Mediabase Country Charts and Billboard’s US Country Airplay chart.

Throughout his career, Alderman has collaborated with a number of chart-topping artists, including Jordan Davis, Cole Swindell, Lee Brice, Brett Young, Dustin Lynch, Dylan Scott, and Granger Smith.

“I’ve been a fan of Matt Alderman’s for years and I’m thrilled to finally get the opportunity to work with him,” said Noah Dewey, Vice President of Creative for Anthem Music Publishing Nashville.

“He’s an accomplished songwriter with immense natural musical talent, accompanied by a drive to win. Matt will be an amazing addition to our roster here at Anthem.”

Commenting on the sale of his catalog, Alderman said, “I’m really excited to start this new journey with Anthem, and I want to thank Noah Dewey for making it happen.

“I’m looking forward to seeing where this collaboration takes us and to creating some great music with the team.”

The acquisition aligns with Anthem Entertainment’s approach to supporting and investing in musical talent. About a week ago, the Toronto-based independent music company acquired the catalog of multi-platinum urban artist Darell, expanding its Latin music portfolio.

Other recent investments include the acquisition of a catalog of hit songs written by three-time JUNO Award and Grammy-winning, multi-Platinum selling singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk in January, and its investment in Timbaland and Gary Marella-founded beat marketplace Beatclub. Anthem also acquired publishing interests in Timbaland’s catalog.

Anthem operates across multiple locations, including Toronto, Nashville, New York, and Los Angeles. In 2019, it rebranded as Anthem Entertainment from Ole Media Management.

