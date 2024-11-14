Anthem Entertainment acquires Puerto Rican rapper Darell’s catalog, hires Victor Mijares as VP of Latin Music

Toronto-based independent music company Anthem Entertainment has acquired the catalog of multi-platinum urban artist Darell, expanding its Latin music portfolio.

Anthem also appointed industry veteran Victor Mijares as its first Vice President of Latin Music as the company seeks to bolster its presence in the Latin music space.

Mijares played a key role in securing the Darell catalog, Anthem said. He brings experience from previous roles at Warner Music, Sony Music, and BMG. As VP of Latin Music, Mijares will lead Anthem’s future Latin music signings and work alongside Anthem’s Acquisitions team to identify new investment opportunities in the Latin market.

“I am honored and thrilled to have joined Jason Klein’s outstanding team and to contribute to Anthem’s Entertainment’s continuing success,” Mijares said.

“I believe that the potential to grow our business in the Latin sector is open-ended. We have the passion, commitment, and resources to shape exciting opportunities for our partners,” he added.

The acquisition of Darell’s catalog includes several chart-topping hits including Te Boté (REMIX), a collaboration with Nio Garcia, Casper Magico, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, and Nicky Jam. The track has generated over 2.4 billion YouTube views and 1.2 billion Spotify streams, reaching #1 on Billboard‘s US Hot Latin Songs Chart and #2 on the US Latin Airplay Chart.

Other highlights from the catalog include Otro Trago, featuring Sech and Darell, which topped the charts in nine countries, and the platinum-certified Asesina with Brytiago. The remix version of Asesina, featuring Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, and Annuel AA, achieved 4x Platinum status in the US. The catalog also includes collaborations with artists such as El Alfa, Rauw Alejandro, J Balvin, Myke Towers, Jennifer Lopez, and Wisin & Yandel.

“The acquisition of a large portion of Darell’s catalog is a very important step for us as a company as well as for the Canadian music industry. We are delighted to add Darell’s masterful works to our growing repertoire,” said Mijares.

Anthem CEO Jason Klein said the company is “excited to welcome Victor as Anthem’s first-ever Vice President of Latin Music.”

“With his deep expertise in Latin music and culture, alongside his extensive industry experience, Victor will play a crucial role as we expand our presence in this vibrant and rapidly growing market. Under Victor’s leadership, Anthem’s acquisition of this extraordinary catalog of songs from Darell is a significant step in our strategy to invest in exceptional Latin music, further diversifying and enriching our already impressive catalog of songs.”

Anthem’s existing Latin music portfolio includes works from artists such as Pitbull, Karol G, Marc Anthony, Feid, Luis Fonsi, Maria Becerra, Tainy, Juanes, Farruko, Romeo Santos, Camilo, Tokischa, Annuel AA, and Ricky Martin.

Anthem, headquartered in Toronto with offices in Nashville, New York, and Los Angeles, operates through its divisions Anthem Music Publishing and Anthem Records. The company combines major-label resources with independent-label flexibility to support and invest in songwriters and artists.

The company rebranded as Anthem Entertainment from Ole Media Management in 2019.

Anthem ‘s recent investments include the acquisition of a catalog of hit songs written by three-time JUNO Award and Grammy-winning, multi-Platinum selling singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk in January, and its investment in Timbaland and Gary Marella-founded beat marketplace Beatclub. It also acquired publishing interests in Timbaland’s catalog.

