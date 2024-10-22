Slipstream takes over Anthem Entertainment’s three production music brands, covering 650,000 tracks

Music licensing platform Slipstream has acquired Anthem Entertainment‘s production music portfolio in a deal that includes three major brands, adding over 650,000 tracks to Slipstream’s catalog.

The deal covers Anthem’s production music agency Jingle Punks, independent production music library 5 Alarm Music, and UK-based independent production music publisher Cavendish Music.

Slipstream says the acquisition positions it as “the largest global independent music licensing platform.”

Slipstream CEO Dan Demole and Chief Revenue Officer Jesse Korwin, who founded Slipstream in 2021, are returning to businesses they previously helped build. Demole was the co-founder of Jingle Punks and former President of Anthem Production Music Group, while Korwin served as Managing Director of Jingle Punks.

Pollen Street Capital, a London-based investment management company, provided financing for the acquisition. As part of the transaction, Anthem Entertainment will maintain a stake in Slipstream through an investment in the company. Slipstream is backed by Sony Music Entertainment, Third Prime, and Lightshed Ventures.

“This acquisition is a homecoming for us,” said Demole. “Jesse and I built both Jingle Punks and Slipstream on the foundation of making great music accessible to every type of creator. We now have an unprecedented opportunity to build on the success of both brands while leading the next wave of innovation in music licensing. With this vast catalog and our tech-enabled platform, we’re not only the largest independent player in the space, but also the most innovative.”

The expanded platform will serve a diverse client base, from individual content creators and small businesses to global brands and enterprises. Slipstream said the acquisition is in line with its goal to streamline music licensing across TV, film, advertising, gaming, social media, and brands.

“Our focus is to blend creativity with technology, making it easier for TV networks and producers, brands, filmmakers, and creators of all sizes to find and license the perfect soundtrack for their content,” said Korwin.

“We’re excited to leverage our experience in production music and our deep understanding of client needs to deliver something truly groundbreaking for the industry.”

“This sale to Slipstream has placed Jingle Punks, 5 Alarm and Cavendish Music back in the familiar and capable hands of proven leaders in the production music and technology space.” Jason Klein, Anthem Entertainment

For Anthem Entertainment, the sale aligns with its strategic focus. CEO Jason Klein said that since his appointment in January 2023, the company has been concentrating on its core music publishing and recorded music divisions while evaluating options for its production music businesses.

“This sale to Slipstream has placed Jingle Punks, 5 Alarm and Cavendish Music back in the familiar and capable hands of proven leaders in the production music and technology space. Dan and Jesse already know these businesses and have a unique vision for their future as part of Slipstream. Our belief in them as leaders and their vision is the reason we have also chosen to invest in Slipstream going forward.”

Michael Katramados, Partner at Pollen Street, said, “We are very excited to be partnering up with the Slipstream team and supporting them in a transformational acquisition that will create one of the market leaders in production music.

“Combining a vast music library, fresh tech and Dan and Jesse’s deep industry expertise, makes this a very exciting business to be part of and one that could contribute materially in reshaping an industry that is evolving at a rapid pace.”

Over the past years, Anthem has expanded its catalog with the acquisition of hit songs written by three-time JUNO Award and Grammy-winning, multi-Platinum selling singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk; “additional publishing interests” in a catalog of Timbaland’s songs from some of his biggest hits with Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z and others; and songs from Boardwalk Music Group, which were co-written by songwriter Eric Frederic (Ricky Reed), including hits by artists such as Halsey, Leon Bridges, Lizzo and Meghan Trainor.

Anthem Entertainment was originally a Canadian record label in which three members of the band Rush – Geddy Lee, Neil Peart and Alex Lifeson – were associate directors. The company was acquired by Canadian music rights company ole Media Management in November 2015, and in June 2019, ole was rebranded as Anthem Entertainment.

Music Business Worldwide