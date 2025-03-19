Music making platform Splice adds mic feature to mobile app

Music creation platform Splice has launched Splice Mic, a new feature for its mobile app that allows users to record vocals over instrumentals created within the app.

The update allows songwriters and producers to record riffs, toplines, and new lyrics from their smartphones over “Stacks” made using Splice Create, the company said Wednesday (March 19).

Kenny Ochoa, Splice’s SVP of Content, said about one million users have created more than 28 million Stacks to date.

“The phone is already a huge part of music making… Now songwriters and producers can record vocal ideas over Stacks of samples. They can experiment with vocal, lyric, and genre and have even more control over their creative vision. and now those Stacks can be merged with vocals,” Ochoa said.

The technology uses Splice’s Create AI to analyze recordings and identify sounds that match the harmony. Users can also experiment with different musical genres within their Stacks.

Splice launched its AI-powered Create engine in June 2024, allowing subscribers to upload their own original loops to integrate their unique sounds with Splice’s sample library.

To mark its new Mic feature’s launch, Splice teamed up with songwriter, DJ and executive producer Leland and Laurelvale Studios in Los Angeles, bringing together songwriters to build Stacks using Create on Splice Mobile in a project called 60 Second Stack.

Leland co-wrote the Grammy-nominated song Rush by Troye Sivan as well as songs for Cher, Ava Max, Selena Gomez, BTS, Ariana Grande, Kelsea Ballerini, Charli XCX, Lauv, and others. He currently works as an in-house composer and on-camera mentor for RuPaulʼs Drag Race.

“We got the team together to see who could start the best new Stacks,” said Leland. “These creative tools are fun to use, and the results take songwriters so much deeper into the finished process. Before we even get to the studio, we can sketch out melodies and even hooks. This is so valuable to our community.”

Splice Mic is now available on Splice Mobile. The Splice Mobile app allows users to share ideas with collaborators directly or transfer stems to Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs). The release follows Splice’s integration with DAW partner PreSonus Audio Electronics last year.

Splice, which hit nearly 350 million downloads in 2024, was valued at nearly $500 million in 2021 after raising $55 million in funding.

