Kenny Ochoa joins Splice as Senior Vice President of Content

Splice, a royalty-free sample and loop marketplace and music creation platform, has appointed music industry veteran Kenny Ochoa as Senior Vice President of Content.

In his new role, Ochoa will oversee Splice’s global content team, reporting to Splice CEO Kakul Srivastava.

Ochoa’s remit will also include responsibility for Splice’s content pipeline, which according to Splice will include “building out robust Artist partnerships and driving the platform’s overall industry outreach”.

Ochoa will be based in Los Angeles.

Kenny Ochoa joins Splice from Snap where he served as Head of Music Curation & Licensing (responsible for the platform’s music programming and curation in the US, India, France, UK, LATAM, MENA, Nigeria, and Ghana).

Prior to Snap, Ochoa held senior positions in creative sync licensing at Warner Bros. Records, Sony Music Entertainment, and Sanctuary Records Group.

“This is a critical time in our industry, so it was vital that we found someone with the relationships, taste and passion to help us build and prepare for the future of music creation,” said Splice CEO, Kakul Srivastava.

Added Srivastava: “Kenny is what we were looking for, someone with deep experience of both the tech and music industries, who is also empathetic to the creator community”.

Ochoa said: “I’m excited about where music might go in the framework of a creator first platform. Splice is already one of the most talked about, ubiquitous tools in production.

“Their success is fueled by their commitment to their catalog and the creator community. I am thrilled to be working with Kakul and the amazing team she’s assembled to build tools that will serve the next generation of music creators around the world.”

In 2021, Splice was valued at nearly USD $500 million after securing $55 million in funding, according to Bloomberg.

